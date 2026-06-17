Ottawa 67's Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Published on June 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's today announced their full schedule for the 2026-27 Ontario Hockey League season. The Barber Poles will open the regular season on September 20 with a road matchup against their Eastern Conference rivals, the Kingston Frontenacs, at Slush Puppie Place.

The team's home opener is set for Sunday, September 27, when they welcome the Sarnia Sting to The Arena at TD Place.

OHL Rivalry Week returns in October, with the 67's taking part in a two-game showdown against their longtime divisional rivals. Ottawa will visit Kingston on Friday, October 23, before hosting the Frontenacs on Sunday, October 25.

Fans can also look forward to several marquee matchups throughout the season. On October 28, the 67's will host the Brampton Steelheads for a special School Day Game, the first of two School Day contests on the schedule. The second will take place on November 4 against the Kingston Frontenacs. Ottawa will also visit the defending Memorial Cup champion Kitchener Rangers on November 15.

The Battle of the Ottawa River is set to return in November, reigniting the cross-river rivalry between the 67's and the Gatineau Olympiques. Ottawa will visit Gatineau on November 20 before welcoming the Olympiques to TD Place two days later on November 22.

Fans can enjoy a variety of home game dates throughout the season, including 12 Sunday games, three Wednesday games (excluding School Day Games), one Thursday game, six Friday games, and 10 Saturday games.

Fans can now place a deposit toward a 2026-27 Ottawa 67's Flex Pack and take advantage of a limited-time bonus ticket offer. Fans who purchase a 10-Ticket Flex Pack will receive two bonus tickets for a total of 12 tickets, while a 20-Ticket Flex Pack includes four bonus tickets for a total of 24 tickets. The 40-Ticket Flex Pack includes six bonus tickets, bringing the total to 46. Flex Packs give fans the flexibility to choose the games that best fit their schedules while enjoying added value throughout the season.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2026

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