Instruction Manual for the 2026/27 Season
Published on June 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals have announced their schedule for the upcoming 2026/27 season.
Oshawa kicks the season off on the road when they take on the Brampton Steelheads in Brampton on September 18th.
The Generals open things up at home on September 20th when the North Bay Battalion rolls into town for a fun-filled day.
Some other notable dates on the calendar include our rivalry week matchup against the Peterborough Petes on October 23rd.
The Memorial Cup Champion Kitchener Rangers come to Oshawa for their lone visit of the year on October 18th. Our single home game against familiar foes, the London Knights, takes place on March 14th.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2026
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- Frontenacs Unveil 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule with the Help of Bath Public School - Kingston Frontenacs
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- OHL Unveils 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - OHL
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