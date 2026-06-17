2026-2027 Regular Season Schedule Released
Published on June 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
In conjunction with the Ontario Hockey League, the Guelph Storm released the 2026-2027 regular season schedule today. As previously released, the Storm will open their 35th season in the Royal City on Friday, September 18th at 7:07pm at the Sleeman Centre against the Erie Otters.
Most of the 34 home games will be played on the weekend, with 20 Friday night games featuring the 7:07pm start time, 3 Saturday games, and 6 Sunday games. The Storm's sole Monday game will be a matinee on February 16th for the annual Family Day game, and 3 Wednesday night games with a 6:37pm start time.
The 2026 holiday season is highlighted by a home date with the Kitchener Rangers on Saturday, December 19th at 2:07pm. The Royal Jockstraps get things started at the Sleeman Centre in 2027 with games on Friday, January 1st, against the Peterborough Petes, followed by a matinee game on Sunday, January 3rd, against the Sarnia Sting.
The Highway 7 rivalry with the Kitchener Rangers will be in full swing at the Sleeman Centre, with three of the four home match-ups in the first half of the season and one in the second half. The reigning Ontario Hockey League and Memorial Cup Champions roll into the Royal City on Sunday, October 4th at 2:07pm.
Season Tickets for the upcoming season are on sale now, including regular lower bowl, TD Zone 200 Level, and the Reid's Heritage Breakaway Club on the 100 level behind the benches. Single-game tickets for the Guelph Storm's 2026-2027 season will be available starting on Wednesday, August 5th!Tickets can be purchased here, by calling 519-837-9690, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office located at 50 Woolwich Street, Unit B (on the lower level of the Sleeman Centre in the hallway between Gate #1 and the Old Quebec Street Mall).
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2026
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- 2026-2027 Regular Season Schedule Released
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