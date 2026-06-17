OHL Unveils 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Published on June 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today released its complete 2026-27 regular-season schedule, a 684-game slate that sees all 20 member clubs play 68 games apiece. The season opens Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, and runs through Sunday, March 21, 2027, ahead of the OHL Playoffs and the road to the J. Ross Robertson Cup.

The schedule again features interleague play with the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), with eight crossover games arranged in four home-and-home series.

The campaign drops the puck Thursday, Sept. 17, when the Peterborough Petes host the Kingston Frontenacs in the league's first game of the season (7:05 p.m.). One night later, on Friday, Sept. 18, the Kitchener Rangers raise their J. Ross Robertson Cup and Memorial Cup championship banners before hosting the Owen Sound Attack in their home opener (7 p.m.).

The OHL's second annual Rivalry Week runs Oct. 21-25, sending all 20 clubs head-to-head with their fiercest rival in a home-and-home set. Ten of the league's most storied rivalries will play out twice across the five-day stretch - once on each club's home ice - with bragging rights and early standings positioning on the line.

Two franchises celebrate landmark anniversaries in 2026-27. The Erie Otters celebrate their 30th season in the OHL, while the Saginaw Spirit comemmorate 25 years.

The 2026-27 schedule includes nine school-day games - weekday morning starts getting underway before noon - giving thousands of students across OHL markets the chance to take in a game as part of a class trip.

The season points toward the 2027 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota, hosted by the Guelph Storm beginning May 20, 2027. The event coincides with the City of Guelph's bicentennial, setting the stage for a landmark celebration of junior hockey in the community.

All OHL games stream live on FloHockey. Lock in a full season of OHL action: 12 months for the price of three - a saving of more than 75 percent compared with the monthly plan. Offer valid through July 31, 2026.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2026

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