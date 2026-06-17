Aiden Kelly, Finn Ellery, Kayden Kelly & John Kanyo Lead Bulldogs Draft Class

Published on June 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







With the 2026 OHL Priority Selection Draft beginning on Friday night and picking up on Saturday morning, the Brantford Bulldogs have welcomed a trio of top prospects with three picks in the first two rounds, selecting Aiden Kelly, Finn Ellery & Kayden Kelly.

Aiden Kelly:

The Rochester, MI product selected 20th overall by the Bulldogs in the 1st round is an electrifying offensive talent. From the Detroit Little Caesars program, turned heads in his 14U season when he posted 74 goals & 90 assists for a staggering 164 points across 80 games. Kelly continued his offensive dominance in his 15U draft season collecting 14 goals & 21 assists for 35 points in 20 league games, followed by 6 goals & 3 assists for 9 points in 3 playoff games and a stunning showing at the OHL Cup where he led the Little Caesars team with 5 goals & 7 assists for 12 points in just 5 games. Combining brilliant offensive ability with an elite competitive fire, Kelly will immediately compete for a top-6 spot in the Bulldogs lineup.

"Aiden was our top rated player going in to the draft and when he was available at 20 we were pretty happy. Aiden brings extremely high end skill, high end IQ and is nasty to play against. He scores and brings offense in every way. He likes to get inside guys and doesn't shy away. His compete level is through the roof. We are extremely excited to make Aiden a Bulldog and look forward to seeing him in black and yellow in September.". - Bulldogs Director of Hockey Operations & Scouting Mike Galati

Finn Ellery:

If Aiden Kelly was the lightning, Finn Ellery provides the thunder with the 31st overall selection. Standing an imposing 6'5" the left-shot centerman from the Central Ontario Wolves is known for thunderous physical contact while racking up point totals. In his U16 season, the Bobcaygeon Ellery posted 20 goals & 25 assists for 45 points in 31 games before taking his game up a level in the playoffs where Ellery led the Wolves with 9 goals & 9 assists for 18 points. Ellery's style matches exactly what the Brantford fans covet most.

"Finn was a first round grade and we were very surprised to get him at 31. A big 6'5 Centre that can skate. Has a great stick and high end skill. Plays a heavy game and will finish every check. Brings size, compete, skill and heaviness instantly to our lineup. He brings everything we love in a player and we are very excited to make Finn a Bulldog.". - Bulldogs Director of Hockey Operations & Scouting Mike Galati

Kayden Kelly:

On the clock at 40, the Bulldogs nabbed one of the best pure shooters in the 2026 OHL Draft, Kayden Kelly comes to Brantford from the Markham Waxers U16 program where he led the team in every offensive category with 44 goals & 32 assists for 76 points across 58 games. Showing an elite ability to put the puck in the back of the net, the 6'2"/181, Toronto, ON product has consistently proven a game changer off the left-wing. Top shelf character combined with his ability on ice make Kelly a great fit for the Bulldogs.

"Kayden was yet another pick surprised to see available where we got him. He brings elite skating and probably the most elite release in the draft. At 6'2- Plays a real heavy game and can score goals every way. Probably the best natural goal scorer we've seen this year. Very happy Kayden was available and excited to see him in September.".

- Bulldogs Director of Hockey Operations & Scouting Mike Galati

John Kanyo:

With the 65th overall selection, the Bulldogs welcomed a potential successor to the physical legacy of Owen Protz. John Kanyo, from Innisfil, ON, patrolled the blueline for the Barrie Jr. Colts program and combines a nasty physical element with strong skating and puck handling abilities. Standing 6'1"/180, the right shooting rearguard posted 12 goals & 28 assists for 40 points across 59 games in the 2025-26 season while racking up 109 penalty minutes. Kanyo continued to elevate his game at both ends of the rink in the post season with a goal & 2 assists along with 27 penalty minutes in in 3 OMHA playoff games while contributing 2 goals & 2 assists with 12 penalty minutes in 4 OHL Cup games.

"Our organization is super excited to add John Kanyo to our team at 6'1" 185 lbs. John adds size and grit to our blue line, John plays a fearless game and will be tough to play against game in game out the fans at the Mad House are going to love him as a player. Let's also keep in mind that in 59 games played this last season John recorded 12 goals and 28 assist, we are all looking forward to big things from John Kanyo.". - Bulldogs Head Scout Peter Goulet.

Trent Clow:

Holding two picks in the 5th round of the 2026 OHL Draft, the Bulldogs began the round at 89, selecting a player they believed could have been off the board far earlier in Trent Clow. The do-it-all centerman from Cobourg, ON, is known for his already advanced 200ft game as a coach's best friend in all situations. The 6'2"/181, Quinte Red Devils U16 product posted 9 goals & 12 assists for 21 points in 34 games in the OMHA season, kicking it up another level in the playoffs. Scoring 4 goals and adding 6 assists for 10 points in 8 playoff games, Clow continued onto the OHL Cup where he added 3 goals in 4 games. Clow will bring a physical presence, large frame and 200ft work ethic as a hallmark to Brantford.

"Sitting at the Draft table on Saturday and seeing that Trent Clow's was still available in the 5th around was super exciting for us, at 6'2" 190 lbs we consider him a power forward also tough to play against, and with the ability to find the net, in 34 games played he scored 9 goals and added 12 assist.". - Bulldogs Head Scout Peter Goulet

Drew Daley:

The 97th overall selection could be the grand slam as the Brantford Bulldogs selected Drew Daley from the legendary Shattuck St. Mary's program. A dynamic defenseman considered one of, if not the top player available for the 2026 OHL Draft, spent his U16 season playing 18U competition at Shattuck after dominating in his age group at the 14U level in 2024-25 with 96 points in 59 games. The Buffalo, NY product notched 5 goals 32 assists for 37 points from the blueline in 54 games in the prep season. Holding a commitment to the USNTDP, Daley could be a breakout superstar should he commit to Brantford.

Marko Mesich:

The Bulldogs had a short wait to be back on the clock and filled another need with the 107th overall selection in the 6th round adding goaltender Marko Mesich from the Toronto Jr. Canadiens. The 6'1"/189 netminder was brilliant in the 2024-25 season with the Oakville Rangers, posting a sterling 1.64 GAA with 3 shutouts across 18 OMHA appearances and showed his excellence again at the 2026 OHL Cup delivering a tremendous 1.26/.928 stat line with a shutout over 4 games for the Jr. Canadiens.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Marko Mesich to the Brantford Bulldogs. Marko is an extremely high character, smart individual. He is an elite skating, high hockey IQ, explosive goalie who plays a smart and efficient game in his crease. His foot speed is an elite asset that is hard to find in goaltenders his age. Marko played a year up throughout his whole minor hockey journey until this past U16 season. Our fans can be very excited about Marko as we believe we drafted an elite goalie for the future of the Bulldogs organization!" - Bulldogs Director of Goaltending Franky Palazzese

Kingston Larocque:

Adding some jam in the 7th round with the 141st overall selection the Bulldogs called Kingston Larocque from the Toronto Nationals U16 program. The 6'1"/181 power forward compiled 4 goals & 6 assists for 10 points across 32 GTHL games while racking up 100 penalty minutes but fared better offensively in overall AAA competition with 17 goals & 18 assists for 35 points across 50 games while bringing the same intense, physical style. The advanced physicality earned Larocque a call up to the North York Rangers in the OJHL, getting his first taste of junior A experience.

Jacob Greene:

Working through their longest wait of the draft, the Bulldogs made the wait worthwhile in the 9th round with the 181st selection, adding Jacob Greene from the Niagara North Stars U16 program. Like Kayden Kelly, Greene presents one of the best pure shooters in the entire draft and if not for a 5'7"/157 frame would not have been available for the Bulldogs with this pick. The St. Catharines, ON, native struck 19 times and added 33 assists for 52 points over 30 OMHA games adding another 5 goals & 5 assists for 10 points in 6 playoff games and 3 goals & 3 assists for 6 points in 4 games at the OHL Cup, leading the North Stars in scoring in every competition.

"Our organization was super excited to add Jacob Greene to our team. Jacob had a tremendous year recording 19 goals and 33 assist in 30 games played, although undersized I can tell you, Jacob wears his heart on his sleeve and plays as hard as any player that is 6'2" this along with the ability to score goals and make plays with Jacob already signed to a OJHL team for next season this was a no brainer for the Brantford Bulldogs organization.". - Bulldogs Head Scout Peter Goulet

Bo Christini:

Staying with phenominal offensive talents, in the 10th round with the 201st overall selection the Bulldogs called on Bo Christini from the Bishop Kearney Selects 15U program. At 5'6"/146, the Collegeville, PA product will look to overcome the smaller frame but his talent is transcendent of size. Leading the Selects in the 14U Nationals in 2025 with 6 points in 4 games, Christini carried that success to 2025-26. Scoring 29 goals & adding 49 assists for 78 points in 45 games, Christini led the BK Selects in points per game and earned an opportunity to skate at the 16U level due to his production.

Maximus Mavrou:

Back north of the border in the 11th round with the 221st pick, the Bulldogs again looked for an undersized but sublimely talented player in blueliner Maximus Mavrou from the Toronto Marlboros U16. The Bolton, ON product presents a fleet-footed left shot rearguard who continued to pile up points from the blueline in the 2025-26 season. Scoring 4 goals and adding 22 assists for 26 points in 31 games of GTHL action, Mavrou finished 2nd on the Marlboros defence behind only team captain, and 2026 1st round pick, Jaden Licastro.

Charles Annett:

With the 241st overall selection in the 12th round the Bulldogs called Charles Annett from the Oakville Rangers U16 program. Annett is a big, physical energy forward that can change momentum in the game with a single hit. At 6'3"/173, Annett was an imposing physical presence in the OMHA, collecting 5 goals & 6 assists for 11 points with 30 penalty minutes in 30 OMHA season games before another 2 goals & 2 assists in 8 playoff games. Annett's performances at the U16 level earned him the opportunity to skate in the U18 playoffs where posted a goal & two assists in three playoff games.

Jace Luchanko:

A familiar name was next to join the Bulldogs in the 13th round with the 256th overall selection with Jace Luchanko from the London Jr. Knights. The younger brother of Bulldogs forward & Philadelphia Flyers 1st round pick Jett Luchanko, Jace is a brilliantly skilled right-shot defenceman. In the style of North Bay defenceman Kent Greer, the younger Luchanko goes 5'7"/150 but has consistently put up show stopping numbers including in his draft season. The two-time ALLIANCE Champion at the U15 & U16 levels posted 3 goals & 33 assists for 36 points in 30 games with another 5 points across 8 playoff games on the way to the Jr. Knights 2nd straight ALLIANCE title.

Jiale Wang:

In the 14th round, the Brantford Bulldogs tapped Toronto Jr. Canadiens winger Jiale Wang with the 281st overall selection. Wang, the Richmond Hill, ON product posted 3 goals & 6 assists for 9 points in 27 GTHL games, adding another 2 points in 7 games in the OHL Cup. Wang, known for his speed and dogged forchecking, saw his best offensive success leading the Northstar Elite U16 with 8 points in 5 games at the Toronto Exposure Cup.

Nikolai Zaretskii:

The Bulldogs went to the clock in the 15th round on a pair of occasions and opened their round with the 290th overall pick, selecting Nikolai Zaretskii from the Oakville Rangers U16 program. Zaretskii comes to the Bulldogs known for his tireless on-ice work and physicality on the forcheck. The 6'0"/170 left-shot winger from Toronto, ON, posted 3 goals & 6 assists for 9 points in 31 OMHA games on the season while racking up 36 penalty minutes.

Oliver Omasta:

Closing the 2026 OHL Draft with the 301st overall selection the Brantford Bulldogs turned once more to the Toronto Nationals U16 program to select Oliver Omasta. The Milton, ON, product collected 12 goals & 8 assists for 20 points across 38 games for the Nationals on the season and like earlier selection Kingston Larocque brings a tireless work ethic and will certainly compete for a spot with the Bulldogs at training camp.

The Brantford Bulldogs are extremely proud to welcome all 16 selections from the 2026 OHL Priority Selection Draft and look forward to seeing them all come to training camp in advance of the 2026-27 OHL Season.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2026

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