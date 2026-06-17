Brampton Steelheads Release 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Published on June 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads News Release







BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads, in conjunction with the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), are proud to announce their full 2026-27 regular season schedule. Fans can look forward to another exciting season of Steelheads hockey, highlighted by an expanded promotional calendar, fan-favourite theme nights, community initiatives, and the Seaway Shootout.

The Steelheads will begin the 2026-27 campaign with a pair of games on opening weekend, starting with their season opener at home against the Oshawa Generals on Friday September 18 at 7:00 p.m. before heading on the road against the Niagara IceDogs on Saturday.

The Steelheads will also participate in the inaugural Seaway Shootout, a special Ontario Hockey League event taking place in Cornwall, Ontario Friday, October 16 and Saturday October 17. The unique showcase will feature the Steelheads alongside the Kingston Frontenacs and Ottawa 67's, bringing OHL action back to the Seaway Valley in a celebration of hockey along the Highway 401 corridor. The event will provide fans with a one-of-a-kind atmosphere and a unique opportunity to take in a signature OHL event.

Fans can mark their calendars for several marquee home dates throughout the season, including but not limited to:

- Teddy Bear Toss

- Pink in the Rink

- Trading Card Night

- Women in Sports

- Pucks N' Paws

- Family Day Game

Further details on these games and other promotional events will be released at a later date.

Following the success of three sold-out School Day Games during the 2025-26 season, the Steelheads will once again welcome thousands of students to the CAA Centre for educational morning matchups:

- Wednesday, December 9 vs. Guelph Storm - 11:00 a.m.

- Wednesday, March 3 vs. Niagara IceDogs - 11:00 a.m.

- Wednesday, March 10 vs. Barrie - 11:00 a.m.

For the second consecutive season, the Steelheads will host a Camp Day Game during March Break, welcoming the Kitchener Rangers to Brampton on Wednesday, March 17 at 12:30 p.m. The matchup will also serve as the Steelheads' final regular season game of the 2026-27 campaign.

Additional details regarding ticket presales, promotional nights, broadcast information, and training camp schedules will be announced at a later date.

Schedule Highlights

- Longest Home Stand: 5 games (Oct. 3 - Oct. 23)* Note two games played in Cornwall

- Longest Road Trip: 5 games - 3 times (Sep. 19 - Oct. 2/Nov. 5 - Nov. 14/Jan. 30 - Feb. 10)

- Three-in-Three Weekends: 3

- Busiest Month: January (12 games)

- Busiest Home Month: October (7 home games)

- Busiest Road Months: November, January, February (6 road games each)

- Most Active Days: Fridays (15 home, 7 road) and Sundays (9 home, 7 road)

- Final Home Game Before Holiday Break: Dec. 18 vs. North Bay Battalion

- First Home Game After Holiday Break: Dec. 28 vs. Brantford Bulldogs

Season Ticket Memberships On Sale Now

Brampton Steelheads Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season are available now, with packages starting at just $17 per seat, per game. Season Ticket Members receive a variety of exclusive benefits, including:

- Access to exclusive member events

- 35% savings on additional single-game tickets

- 20% off merchandise at The Bait Shop

- Flexible ticket exchange privileges

- Early access to the venue on game days

- Discounts on concessions and more

Fans can secure their seats today by visiting bramptonsteelheads.com. Supporters interested in receiving single-game ticket presale access, exclusive offers, and team news are encouraged to sign up as a FINsider through the Steelheads website.

For the complete 2026-27 regular season schedule and additional information, visit bramptonsteelheads.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2026

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