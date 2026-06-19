Steelheads Sign Nanubhai to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on June 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads News Release







BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads announced the signing of their first second-round pick in this year's 2026 OHL Priority Selection, Arjun Nanubhai to an Signed to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Selected 28th overall, the 5-foot-10, 163-pound centreman is a product of the Mississauga Senators.

The Oakville native starred with the Mississauga Senators U16 AAA program during the 2025-26 season, recording 22 goals and 25 assists for 47 points in 32 regular season games. A dynamic centreman known for his explosive skating and offensive creativity, Nanubhai was regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2026 OHL Draft class.

Nanubhai spoke after being drafted by the team. "It's an honour to go to the Steelheads. I'm ready to get to work. It's been a goal of mine since I was a kid and it's special to celebrate this with my family."

Head Coach and General Manager James Richmond commented after drafting Nanubhai. "Arjun plays the game fast with skill. One of the quickest players in this draft class. He can score and he can find his teammates with great passes. He's going to look really good in a Steelheads jersey. Welcome to Arjun and his family."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2026

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