Drew Bate, Kyler Lauder Sign OHL Scholarship and Development Agreements in Saginaw

Published on June 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, MI - Spirit GM Dave Drinkill announced Friday afternoon that the team has signed its first two picks in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, forwards Drew Bate and Kyler Lauder. The players inked Scholarship and Development Agreements from the Spirit dressing room lounge in front of friends and family, officially marking the start of their OHL Careers.

"To have them here now in Saginaw to start our development camp and to get them into gear with returning guys, it's huge," said Drinkill. "I didn't think we'd be able to get both of them in the draft, and I'm really excited to have them here today signing with us. These are players that we really believe we can help turn into pros and reach their dream of playing in the NHL."

1st Round, 6th Overall: (F) Drew Bate

From Union, Ont., Bate joins the Spirit from the London Jr. Knights U16 AAA program. Bate led his Jr. Knights team in and ALLIANCE scoring with an impressive 72 points (34G-38A) in 27 games. He is a right-shot center standing in at 5'10.25, 163lbs. He led London in postseason scoring as well, with 7G-14A-21P in just eight ALLIANCE playoff games, and 7G-6A-13P in six games at the OHL Cup.

With the Jr. Knights, Bate was a champion at both the U15 (2025) and U16 (2026) level. He was named the 2026 ALLIANCE Player of the Year this spring.

"It's great being here with my parents, I'm really looking forward to some great games and a lot of success in Saginaw," said Bate. "I'm a very competitive guy, I like winning, we had a great year [with the London Jr. Knights], but I know the work starts now."

2nd Round, 24th Overall: (F) Kyler Lauder

The Spirit took Lauder (LAW-durr) with their first selection of day two at the OHL Priority Selection. Lauder led the Central Ontario Wolves U16 AAA team with 35G-34A-69P in 32 games played as an alternate captain. He is a left-shot forward standing at 5'9.75", 156lbs, and was named the OMHA East's Player of the Year. In the playoffs, Lauder added 7G-9A-16P in eight games.

"I was a little nervous because the first day of the draft didn't go my way, but things ended up okay and I got to go to a great organization," said Lauder. "It's been a great ride so far and I'm grateful to my parents for getting me to this point. Drew and I had never met before, but it's cool that we get to do this together and we became friends real fast."

Bate and Lauder, along with 26 other prospects and returning Spirit players will begin development camp this weekend at the Bay County Civic Arena. Follow the links for a full camp schedule and roster of players attending.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2026

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