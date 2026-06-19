Max Fransen Commits to Attack, Signs OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on June 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







OWEN SOUND, ON - The Owen Sound Attack are pleased to announce that 2026 first-round OHL Priority Selection pick Max Fransen has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Hockey Club.

Selected eighth overall in the first round of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, the 6-foot, 190-pound defenceman joins the Attack following an outstanding season with the Upper Canada College Blues U16 program. Fransen recorded 27 goals and 53 assists for a total of 80 points in 60 games during the 2025-26 season and added seven points (2 goals, 5 assists) in six games at the 2026 OHL Cup. He was ranked ninth on the OHL's Consensus Ontario Top-100 rankings heading into the Priority Selection.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Max and his family to the Owen Sound Attack organization," said Attack President and General Manager Tyler Nother. "Max's intelligence, leadership, and competitiveness are exactly what we look for in an Attack player, and we believe he has the potential to become a cornerstone defenceman for our hockey club."

Fransen served as an alternate captain of the Upper Canada College Blues and established himself as one of the premier defencemen in his age group through his ability to drive play, contribute offensively, and excel in all situations.

"I am very excited to officially join the Owen Sound Attack. Being drafted by the organization was a special moment for me and my family and signing today is another important step in my hockey journey" said Fransen. "Owen Sound is a program that has done a very good job developing great players on and off the ice and I'm hoping to be one of those guys. The City of Owen Sound is an unreal place and I'm looking forward to getting to work with my teammates, learning from the coaches and staff, and contributing in any way I can."

Attack Head Coach Keenan Reynolds believes Fransen's skill set and character will make an immediate impact within the organization.

"Max is not only a talented hockey player and proven winner, but a high-character young man that we expect to be a leader and driver of the Attack's culture for the foreseeable future" said Reynolds. "He possesses an elite hockey-IQ and an innate competitive drive that he uses to control games from the backend, and is most comfortable with the puck on his stick making plays to help his team win games."

Fransen is the first member of the Attack's 2026 Priority Selection class to commit to the organization and will attend the club's upcoming development and training camps in preparation for the 2026-27 Ontario Hockey League season and will wear the number 43.

Fans are reminded that season tickets are on sale now through July 31st for the 2026-27 season. Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.attackhockey.com, in person at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office or over the phone at 519-371-7452.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2026

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