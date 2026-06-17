2026-27 Owen Sound Attack Announce Regular Season Schedule

Published on June 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack will begin their regular season on the road in Kitchener against the defending Memorial Cup Champions on Friday, September 18, as the Ontario Hockey League revealed the league's full 2026-27 schedule today. It's a back-to-back home and home series with Kitchener to open the season, with the Rangers heading to the Bayshore for the Attack's home opener on Saturday, September 19.

The Attack's schedule includes 20 Saturday's, four Sunday's and 10 weeknight games.

In October, the first four of Owen Sound's eight games will be played on the road; including a three game swing with Windsor Spitfires, Flint Firebirds, and Saginaw Sprit from the 16th through to the 18th. As well as the first game of the Attack's rivalry series with Barrie at Sadlon Arena. The Attack will close out the month with a four game home-stand at the Bayshore, where they will take the ice against the London Knights, the Colts again to close out rivalry week, Sarnia Sting; in the teams School Day Game, and then a Saturday afternoon Halloween matchup with the Spitfires.

The Attack will play 11 games in the month of November with three of the four Saturday night games played at home. Starting on the road to face off against Sarnia, before heading across to this season's Memorial Cup hosts in Guelph. Before heading home for a trio of games against Kitchener, Barrie, and Guelph at the Bear Den.

The Attack's Christmas break will be bookended with a pair of home games at the Bayshore, first Saturday, December 19 against the Sudbury Wolves, and Monday, December 28 against the Barrie Colts.

January's home games will start with hosting divisional rivals Erie for the back-to-back games at the Bayshore, before heading down to the Erie Insurance Arena to play our second round of back-to-back games in February. The Attack's February road trips will not end there as they will also take on the Eastern Division with games against Peterborough, Kingston and Ottawa from the 18th through to the 21st.

The team will end the regular season the same way they started it with a final matchup against the Kitchener Rangers at the Bayshore.

With the schedule now set, the Attack will begin booking suite nights in the coming weeks and will release a full promotional/specialty game schedule as well as new single game ticket packages, including a revamp flex pack prior to single game tickets going on sale just before training camp. Anyone wishing to become a new season ticket member or renew their season ticket membership are reminded that the deadline for this is July 31, 2026 and all tickets must be paid in full by this deadline.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2026

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