Frontenacs Complete Pick Swap with Brantford Bulldogs
Published on June 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Kingston, ON - Kingston Frontenacs General Manager Kory Cooper has completed a deal with the Brantford Bulldogs that sees the two teams swap draft choices in future OHL Priority Selections.
Kingston receives:
2028 3rd Round Pick - OHL Priority Selection (GUE)
2030 5th Round Pick - OHL Priority Selection (BFD)
Brantford receives:
2027 3rd Round Pick - OHL Priority Selection (LDN)
2027 5th Round Pick - OHL Priority Selection (NB)
Check out the Kingston Frontenacs Statistics
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