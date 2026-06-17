Frontenacs Complete Pick Swap with Brantford Bulldogs

Published on June 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - Kingston Frontenacs General Manager Kory Cooper has completed a deal with the Brantford Bulldogs that sees the two teams swap draft choices in future OHL Priority Selections.

Kingston receives:

2028 3rd Round Pick - OHL Priority Selection (GUE)

2030 5th Round Pick - OHL Priority Selection (BFD)

Brantford receives:

2027 3rd Round Pick - OHL Priority Selection (LDN)

2027 5th Round Pick - OHL Priority Selection (NB)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2026

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