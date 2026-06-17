Kitchener Rangers Announce Complete 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Published on June 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers are set to open the 2026-27 season at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium versus the Owen Sound Attack on Friday, September 18th at 7:00 pm, and will complete this home-and-home series in Owen Sound on Saturday, September 19th to open our road campaign.

The Ontario Hockey League released its regular-season schedule June 16th which marks the start of our 64th season as The Kitchener Rangers.

The team will play a total of seven Tuesdays, 22 Fridays, and five Sundays at The Aud to complete the 34-game home schedule. Our busiest month of the season will be in January when we will be playing 13 games.

Dates of Note Include:

Opening Night: Friday, September 18th vs. Owen Sound Attack at 7:00 p.m.

Remembrance Day Game: Friday, November 6th vs. North Bay Battalion at 7:00 p.m.

Teddy Bear Toss: Tuesday, December 8th vs. Sarnia Sting at 7:00 p.m.

Our full promotional schedule will be announced soon!







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2026

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