Frontenacs Unveil 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule with the Help of Bath Public School
Published on June 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are excited to announce their full schedule for the 2026-27 Ontario Hockey League season, featuring 68 games packed with rivalries, marquee matchups, special events, and 34 exciting home games at Slush Puppie Place.
Frontenacs fans can now begin planning for another thrilling season as Kingston looks to build on the momentum from a young team last year and continue its pursuit of OHL success.
Thanks to Bath Public School for helping us with our schedule release video, we know that the schedule is highlighted by several key dates, including:
Home Opener: vs Ottawa 67's | Sunday, Sept. 20th at 3:00PM
School Day Game: vs Ottawa 67's | Wednesday, Nov. 18th at 10:30AM
Family Day Game: vs Brantford Bulldogs | Monday, Feb. 15th at 2:05PM
Fan Appreciation Night: vs Peterborough Petes | Fri, Mar. 19th at 7:05PM
Additional marquee matchups include:
Rivalry Week: vs Ottawa 67's | Friday, Oct. 23rd at 7:05PM
Rivalry Week: at Ottawa 67's | Sunday, Oct. 25th at 3:00PM
QMJHL Faceoff: vs Blanville-Broisbriand Armada | Sunday, Nov. 22nd at 2:05PM
QMJHL Faceoff: at Blanville-Broisbriand Armada | Sun, Jan. 17th at 3:00PM
Fan Appreciation Night: vs Peterborough Petes | Fri, Mar. 19th at 7:05PM
"We're excited to officially unveil our 2026-27 schedule and start building the excitement for another memorable season," said General Manager of Business Operations, Randy Casford. "Our players feed off the incredible energy our fans bring every night, and we can't wait to see the building full of black and gold once again. We're putting in a ton of work this offseason to raise the bar for our fans and we can't wait to welcome everyone back to the rink."
The Frontenacs will play 34 home games and 34 road games throughout the regular season, facing off against the OHL's top talent and renewing rivalries with clubs from across the Eastern and Western Conferences. A full theme night and promotional calendar will be released in the coming weeks.
Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now - don't miss your chance to secure your seats early and be locked in for 34 Frontenacs' home games and take advantage of perks and benefits only available to Season Ticket Members!
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2026
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