Kingston Frontenacs Send Eight Players to 2026 NHL Development Camps

Published on June 28, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - Following the conclusion of the 2026 NHL Draft in Buffalo, eight members of the Kingston Frontenacs organization are headed to NHL Development Camps across the NHL this week.

Adam Goljer (Los Angeles), André Mondoux (New York Rangers) and Matthew Minchak (Vegas) who were recently selected in the 2026 NHL Draft this past weekend will attend their respective club's development camps.

Meanwhile, Gavin Betts (Tampa Bay), Nolan Buttar (Los Angeles), Alex McLean (Pittsburgh) and Vann Williamson (Vegas) have earned themselves free agent invites after strong showings this past season.

Below is a complete list of Kingston Frontenacs at 2026 NHL Development Camps:

Los Angeles Kings - Adam Goljer (2026 NHL Draft - Round 2, Pick 49), Nolan Buttar (free agent invite)

New York Rangers - André Mondoux (2026 NHL Draft - Round 6, Pick 161)

Pittsburgh Penguins - Alex McLean (free agent invite)

Tampa Bay Lightning - Gavin Betts (free agent invite)

Vancouver Canucks - Kieren Dervin (2025 NHL Draft - Round 3, Pick 65)

Vegas Golden Knights - Matthew Minchak (2026 NHL Draft - Round 6, Pick 192), Vann Williamson (free agent invite)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 28, 2026

Kingston Frontenacs Send Eight Players to 2026 NHL Development Camps - Kingston Frontenacs

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