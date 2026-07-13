Snyder Earns Invitation to USA Hockey 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp

Published on July 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - Kingston Frontenacs forward Nolan Snyder has been invited to USA Hockey's 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp, taking another significant step toward representing his country on the international stage. The selection camp will take place at the end of July in Saint Paul, Minnesota, with players competing for a spot at the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Snyder earned his invitation after an outstanding performance at the 2026 USA Hockey Boys National 17 Festival, where he finished third in tournament scoring with 11 points in six games. His offensive production helped solidify his status as one of the top American-born prospects eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft.

The Pittsburgh, PA native continues to build momentum heading into his sophomore OHL season with the Frontenacs after an impressive rookie campaign. His selection to the Hlinka Gretzky Cup camp is another milestone in what has been a strong offseason and provides an opportunity to showcase his talent against many of the world's top draft-eligible players.

The Kingston Frontenacs congratulate Nolan on this well-deserved opportunity and wish him the best of luck as he competes for a place on Team USA.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.