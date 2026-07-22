Attack Bolster Blueline with Signing of Caden Bell

Published on July 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







OWEN SOUND, ON - The Owen Sound Attack are pleased to announce that defenceman Caden Bell has signed an Ontario Hockey League Standard Player Scholarship and Development Agreement with the club.

Bell was acquired by the Attack earlier this off-season in a trade with the Niagara IceDogs and officially joins the organization ahead of the 2026-27 OHL season.

The 17-year-old Scarborough, Ontario native enjoyed an outstanding 2025-26 season with the St. Catharines Falcons of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL), recording 11 goals and 29 assists for 40 points in 46 regular season games. Bell added 11 points in 16 playoff games as the Falcons advanced to the Sutherland Cup Championship Series. His 40-point campaign ranked among the league's top rookie defencemen, earning him selection to the GOHL Eastern Conference All-Rookie Team, while also representing the league at the MacPherson Challenge Tournament and participating in the GOHL Top Prospects Game during the OHL's Connor McDavid Top Prospects event.

"It's an absolute honour to officially sign with the Owen Sound Attack. I've always dreamed of playing at this level, and can't wait to hit the ice, work hard for this team, and play in front of such an incredible fan base in Owen Sound," said Bell. "I've been lucky enough to be part of some great programs in the past, and I hope to bring that team-first mentality here. I know this organization has a strong winning culture, and I want to do whatever it takes to contribute and help us succeed. I'm extremely grateful to the management, coaches, and my family for this opportunity, and I'm ready to give everything I've got to the team."

Attack President and General Manager Tyler Nother says Bell's development over the past season made him a player the organization was eager to bring into the fold.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Caden Bell and his family to the Owen Sound Attack Organization," said Nother. "Caden is coming off of a strong development season with the St. Catharines Falcons of the GOHL, where he played significant minutes as a first-year player during the Falcons' playoff run. Caden's ability to play in transition, provide offence from the backend, and quickly close out plays makes him a strong addition to both our group this season and for the future. We are looking forward to seeing Caden in an Attack jersey and assisting in his development in the coming years."

Fans will get their first look at Bell at training camp in late August and will wear the number 8.

Fans can secure their seats for the 2026-27 season by purchasing Season Tickets through the Owen Sound Attack Box Office, by calling (519) 371-7452, or by visiting the tickets.attackhockey.com.







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