Storm Acquire Blue Jackets Prospect Owen Griffin from the Generals

Published on June 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







General Manager George Burnett announced today that the Guelph Storm have acquired forward Owen Griffin from the Oshawa Generals in exchange for forward Mark Pape, goaltender Cruz Reznik, a 2nd round pick (Guelph) in 2027, a 2nd round pick (Sudbury) in 2028, a 3rd round pick (Niagara) in 2027, and a 4th round pick (Guelph) in the 2028 OHL Priority Selection.

"Among his many strengths, Owen has the ability to create offense both 5-on-5 and on the powerplay," said George Burnett. "He set himself a part with his playoff performance in 2025 and gained valuable experience helping his team to consecutive OHL Finals.We are excited to welcome Owen and his family to the Storm organization."

The Markham, ON native was originally selected in the first round, 6th overall, by the Generals in the 2023 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection. In his first threeseasons in the OHL, the veteran forward has recorded 48 goals and 76 assists for 124points in 189 regular season games. Griffin has added another 34 points (17 goals and 17 assists) in 42 career OHL playoff games, which included back-to-back J. Ross Robertson Cup Final appearances in 2024 and 2025. Griffin led the OHL in goals during the 2025 OHL playoffs. He was selected in the 5th round, 160th overall, by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

The 2007-born forward represented Canada at the 2023 U17 World Hockey Challengewhere he won a gold medal with Storm players Ethan Czata, Tyler Hopkins, and Rylan Singh.

"I am excited for this new opportunity and ready to do whatever I can to help the Storm succeed this upcoming season," said Owen Griffin. "I cannot wait to get started."

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026

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