Sudbury Wolves 2026 Home Opener Revealed

Published on June 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







The Sudbury Wolves are absolutely thrilled to announce that our home opener for the 2026-27 season will be taking place on Friday, September 18 at 7:05 PM! Our first face-off of the year will be against the Peterborough Petes. This isn't the only exciting news we have in store, however!

This long-awaited matchup will be preceded and followed by the return of the BIGGEST street festival in Sudbury, HOWLAPALOOZA. Last year's Howlapalooza was packed with fun, featuring live music, player meet & greets, games, food, and good times. You can expect all that AND MORE at Howlapalooza 2026! Please stay tuned for details - you definitely won't want to miss this!

Tickets and season memberships are available at greatersudbury.ca/tickets! Secure your seats NOW for the most exciting, action-packed season of hockey you've ever experienced!







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026

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