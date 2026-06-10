Sudbury Wolves 2026 Home Opener Revealed
Published on June 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Sudbury Wolves News Release
The Sudbury Wolves are absolutely thrilled to announce that our home opener for the 2026-27 season will be taking place on Friday, September 18 at 7:05 PM! Our first face-off of the year will be against the Peterborough Petes. This isn't the only exciting news we have in store, however!
This long-awaited matchup will be preceded and followed by the return of the BIGGEST street festival in Sudbury, HOWLAPALOOZA. Last year's Howlapalooza was packed with fun, featuring live music, player meet & greets, games, food, and good times. You can expect all that AND MORE at Howlapalooza 2026! Please stay tuned for details - you definitely won't want to miss this!
Tickets and season memberships are available at greatersudbury.ca/tickets! Secure your seats NOW for the most exciting, action-packed season of hockey you've ever experienced!
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026
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- Ruck, Klepov, and Massé Named Finalists for the CHL's 2025-26 Top Scorer Award - Saginaw Spirit
- Storm and Rangers Rivalry Renewed in OHL Rivalry Week - Guelph Storm
- 67's and Olympiques Set for 2026-27 Battle of the Ottawa River - Ottawa 67's
- This Otter be InterestingÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¦ IceDogs Announce OHL Rivalry Week - Niagara IceDogs
- A Rivalry Built Brick by Brick - Oshawa Generals
- Frontenacs and 67's to Renew Rivalry During OHL Rivalry Week - Kingston Frontenacs
- OHL Announces Rivalry Week Matchups, Key Dates for 2026-27 - OHL
- Erie Otters to Participate in Second-Annual OHL Rivalry Week - Erie Otters
- 67's and Frontenacs Renew Rivalry During OHL Rivalry Week - Ottawa 67's
- Generals Add New Goalie Coach - Oshawa Generals
- Sudbury Wolves 2026 Home Opener Revealed - Sudbury Wolves
- Ottawa 67's Complete Picks Exchange with Brampton Steelheads - Ottawa 67's
- Firebirds Acquire Simon Belohorsky from Guelph - Flint Firebirds
- Storm Acquire Picks from Firebirds for Simon Belohorsky - Guelph Storm
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