Erie Otters to Participate in Second-Annual OHL Rivalry Week

Published on June 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - For the second season in-a-row, an early season home-and-home with one of the Otters' top rivals will have just a bit more meaning.

The Ontario Hockey League announced today the second-annual Rivalry Week with Erie being matched-up with their geographic rivals, the Niagara IceDogs for the second season running.

Scheduled to take place from October 22-25, the Otters will be in action with back-to-back games against the IceDogs, highlighted by a home Saturday night.

It begins Thursday, October 22 as the Otters make the short trip over the border to the Meridian Centre to open the weekend.

Following an off-day Friday, the two teams will re-convene at the Erie Insurance Arena to conclude the home-and-home on Saturday October 24.

Last season, these two clubs played very competitive games with half of their six meetings needing overtime, Erie finishing with a 2-1-2-1 record against their foes from the Niagara region, including a split of the inaugural Rivalry Week clash with Erie winning at home on October 17 and the IceDogs returning the favor in overtime on October 18.

This weekend is sure to feature plenty of high-flying action and plenty of the big hits fans have come to expect from the Erie-Niagara rivalry.

The full 2026-27 Ontario Hockey League schedule will be released Tuesday, June 16 on Otters social media and on Ottershockey.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026

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