Frontenacs Set to Face Armada in QMJHL Crossover Series

Published on June 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are excited to announce their matchup in the upcoming OHL/QMJHL Crossover Series, featuring a home-and-home set against the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

The series will mark the first-ever meetings between the Frontenacs and Armada, giving fans a unique opportunity to see two clubs from different CHL member leagues square off on the ice.

The Frontenacs will host the Armada at Slush Puppie Place on Sunday, November 22nd at 2:05 p.m. before making the trip to Quebec for the return matchup on Sunday, January 17th at 3:00 p.m. in Blainville-Boisbriand.

The OHL/QMJHL Crossover continues to provide exciting interleague competition and a chance for players, coaches, and fans to experience new opponents and environments. For Kingston, the matchup presents an opportunity to test themselves against one of the QMJHL's established franchises while adding a new chapter to the club's history.

Stay tuned to Kingston Frontenacs social media channels for updates on developmetn camp and training camp as they become available. Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now - don't miss your chance to secure your seats early and be locked in for 34 Frontenacs' home games and take advantage of perks and benefits only available to Season Ticket Members!







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026

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