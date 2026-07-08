Gavin Godick Signs OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Frontenacs

Published on July 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs and General Manager Kory Cooper are happy to announce that defenceman Gavin Godick has signed his OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the club.

Godick was selected by the Frontenacs with the 47th overall pick in the third round of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection. Godick comes from the Don Mills Flyers U16 AAA program where he notched 2 goals and 11 assists for 13 points in 28 games. The 6-foot, 182 lbs. right-shot defenceman from Thunder Bay, ON starred in five OHL Cup games for Don Mills collecting 2 goals and 2 assists.

"Gavin is a right defenceman that has a really good feel with the puck," said Frontenacs General Manager Kory Cooper. "He is very shifty and moves well laterally in the offensive zone and can open up a lot of shooting and passing lanes. On the defensive side of the puck, he defends hard and is tough to beat in one-on-one situations, with his mobility. We're happy to welcome Gavin and his family to the hockey club, and continue his development".

Godick joins three other members of the Frontenacs' 2026 draft class in signing their OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement; joining first round pick Logan Prud'homme and second rounder choices Roman Vanacker and Shane Roche. Gavin will wear number 72 when he puts the Frontenacs jersey on this fall.

"I'm incredibly excited and grateful to officially sign with the Kingston Frontenacs," said Godick. "It's an amazing organization with a great reputation, and I'm thankful for the opportunity. I can't wait to get started and do whatever I can to help the team succeed."

Stay tuned to Kingston Frontenacs social media channels for updates on training camp as they become available. Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now - don't miss your chance to secure your seats early and be locked in for 34 Frontenacs' home games and take advantage of perks and benefits only available to Season Ticket Members! Click here for more information.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.