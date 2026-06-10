Firebirds Acquire Simon Belohorsky from Guelph

Published on June 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Wednesday that they have acquired forward Simon Belohorsky from the Guelph Storm in exchange for two OHL Priority Selection draft picks.

Belohorsky played 34 games for Guelph during the 2025-26 season and netted nine goals along with four assists. The native of Czechia was originally selected by Guelph in the second round of the 2025 CHL Import Draft and represented his home nation at the 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship, where he had three goals in six games. Belohorsky will be eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

The Firebirds are sending a 2027 eighth round pick and a 2028 fifth round pick to the Storm in exchange for Belohorsky.

SCOUTING REPORT FROM HEAD SCOUT MIKE OLIVERIO

"Simon brings an exciting mix of high-end skill and hockey IQ. Our staff feels his ceiling is high with plenty of untapped potential. He is very good at protecting the puck and is a patient player, which gives him the ability to excel at a puck possession game."

The 2026 OHL Priority Selection will take place on June 12 and 13, live at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston. Flint owns the 15th overall pick in the first round, which is set to begin at 7 pm on June 12.

2026-27 Firebirds season memberships are available now! Memberships start as low as $442 for the full season and fans can reserve their seat with a $50 deposit. For more information, stop by the Dort Financial Center box office or call them at (810) 744-0580.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026

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