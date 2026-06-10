67's and Frontenacs Renew Rivalry During OHL Rivalry Week
Published on June 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Ottawa 67's News Release
OTTAWA - The Ontario Hockey League has announced the schedule for its 2026-27 Rivalry Week, with the Ottawa 67's set for a home-and-home series against their longtime East Division rivals, the Kingston Frontenacs.
The rivalry will take centre stage on Friday, October 23, when the 67's travel to Kingston for a 7:05 p.m. matchup at Slush Puppie Place, before returning home to host the Frontenacs on Sunday, October 25, at 3:00 p.m. at The Arena at TD Place.
Rivalry Week showcases some of the OHL's most intense matchups, highlighting historic divisional and regional rivalries across the league. In total, fans will be treated to 20 rivalry games throughout the week.
The rivalry between Ottawa and Kingston reached new heights last season. The 67's posted a 5-1-0-1 record against the Frontenacs during the regular season before the two clubs met in the opening round of the 2026 OHL Playoffs. Ottawa completed a four-game sweep of Kingston, outscoring the Frontenacs 18-10 and advancing to the second round.
Fans can secure their seats for all the action by purchasing 67's season-seat memberships for the 2026-27 season.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026
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- OHL Announces Rivalry Week Matchups, Key Dates for 2026-27 - OHL
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Other Recent Ottawa 67's Stories
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