67's Select Forward Andrew Laurin with 18th Overall Pick in OHL Draft

Published on June 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's selected right winger Andrew Laurin with the 18th overall pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.

A native of Belleville, Ontario, Laurin spent the 2025-26 season with the Quinte Red Devils U16 AAA team, scoring 46 points in 27 games, second most on the team. The 6-foot-1 winger led his team at the OHL Cup with five points in four games, including three goals. He was ranked 19th overall on the OHL's Consensus Ontario Top 100 list.

HEIGHT: 6.01 | WEIGHT: 176 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2010-04-09

HOMETOWN: Belleville, ON | PREVIOUS TEAM: Quinte Red Devils U16 AAA







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2026

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