Steelheads select forward Tanner Adams with 3rd overall pick
Published on June 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brampton Steelheads News Release
BRAMPTON, ON - On the opening day of the OHL Priority Selection Presented by Real Canadian Superstore live in Kingston, Ontario, the Brampton Steelheads made franchise history by selecting the highest draft pick in team history.
Announcing the historic selection on behalf of the Steelheads' OHL Priority Selection Presenting Partner, Loopstra Nixon LLP, was Steven Ferri, Partner at the firm. "We would like to thank the Steelheads fans that came out to support in Kingston and those who are watching on Flo Hockey back home. Loopstra Nixon LLP is thrilled to be partnered with the Steelheads for another exciting season in 2026-27. With the 3rd overall pick, in the OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore the Steelheads are proud to select forward from The Hill Academy, Tanner Adams".
Adams, a forward from Porcupine, Ontario, starred for The Hill Academy U16 Prep program during the 2025-26 season, registering 34 goals and 54 assists for 88 points in 52 games. The 6-foot-1 right-shot forward combines a strong physical presence with offensive skill and was one of the leading scorers in the NAPrepHL U16 league.
Steelheads Head Coach and General Manager, James Richmond, spoke on his excitement of the team's third overall selection. "Tanner is ready to play for the Steelheads right now. Every shift he impacts the game in a positive way. He's a leader both on and off the ice. He plays with tremendous pace and skill. He can blow by guys wide or he can go right over top of you with power. We are beyond excited to see Tanner in a Steelheads jersey and we know the fans will love watching him play. Welcome, to the entire Adams family."
Rounds 2-15 of the OHL Priority Selection start tomorrow beginning at 9:00 AM.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2026
- Rangers Select Centre Braden Reilly 19th Overall in 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Kitchener Rangers
- Spirit Select Center Drew Bate Sixth Overall at 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Saginaw Spirit
- 67's Select Forward Andrew Laurin with 18th Overall Pick in OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- IceDogs Take It to the Max - Niagara IceDogs
- Steelheads select forward Tanner Adams with 3rd overall pick - Brampton Steelheads
- Oshawa Generals Select Kane Cloutier 1st Overall - Oshawa Generals
- 2026 OHL Priority Draft Preview - Kitchener Rangers
- 2026 Rangers #OHLDraft Central - Kitchener Rangers
- Firebirds 2026 OHL Priority Selection Primer - Flint Firebirds
- Future Starts Tonight: IceDogs Hold Ninth Overall Pick in OHL Draft - Niagara IceDogs
- Attack Honoured at OHL Business Awards - Owen Sound Attack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brampton Steelheads Stories
- Steelheads select forward Tanner Adams with 3rd overall pick
- Brampton Steelheads Play Host to Oshawa Generals for Home Opener
- Brampton Steelheads Announce Monet Chun and Joey Savoie as Club Ambassadors
- Seaway Shootout Brings Ontario Hockey League Action Back to Cornwall this October
- Brampton Steelheads Secure 3rd Overall Pick in 2026 OHL Priority Selection