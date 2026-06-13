Steelheads select forward Tanner Adams with 3rd overall pick

Published on June 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads News Release







BRAMPTON, ON - On the opening day of the OHL Priority Selection Presented by Real Canadian Superstore live in Kingston, Ontario, the Brampton Steelheads made franchise history by selecting the highest draft pick in team history.

Announcing the historic selection on behalf of the Steelheads' OHL Priority Selection Presenting Partner, Loopstra Nixon LLP, was Steven Ferri, Partner at the firm. "We would like to thank the Steelheads fans that came out to support in Kingston and those who are watching on Flo Hockey back home. Loopstra Nixon LLP is thrilled to be partnered with the Steelheads for another exciting season in 2026-27. With the 3rd overall pick, in the OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore the Steelheads are proud to select forward from The Hill Academy, Tanner Adams".

Adams, a forward from Porcupine, Ontario, starred for The Hill Academy U16 Prep program during the 2025-26 season, registering 34 goals and 54 assists for 88 points in 52 games. The 6-foot-1 right-shot forward combines a strong physical presence with offensive skill and was one of the leading scorers in the NAPrepHL U16 league.

Steelheads Head Coach and General Manager, James Richmond, spoke on his excitement of the team's third overall selection. "Tanner is ready to play for the Steelheads right now. Every shift he impacts the game in a positive way. He's a leader both on and off the ice. He plays with tremendous pace and skill. He can blow by guys wide or he can go right over top of you with power. We are beyond excited to see Tanner in a Steelheads jersey and we know the fans will love watching him play. Welcome, to the entire Adams family."

Rounds 2-15 of the OHL Priority Selection start tomorrow beginning at 9:00 AM.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.