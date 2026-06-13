Rangers Select Centre Braden Reilly 19th Overall in 2026 OHL Priority Selection

Published on June 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kitchener Rangers were on the clock with the 19th selection in the 2026 OHL Priority Draft presented by Real Canadian Superstore, and selected Braden Reilly (C) from the Toronto Marlbros U16 AAA program.

Rangers Draft Central

Watch OHL Draft Live

Live Pick-by-Pick Results

Braden Reilly, the Rangers first-round (19th overall) selection is a two-way centreman born in Milton, Ontario. Reilly played his last two years of minor hockey with the Toronto Marlbros U16 AAA program where he amassed an impressive 33 points (15G, 18A) in 30 games during the 2025-26 season, including 4 points (2G, 2A) in four OHL Cup games. The 5-foot-11, 157-pound centreman was named as an assistant captain for the Marlies this season.

"I mean it is a tremendous honour," said Braden Reilly when asked what it felt like to be drafted to a team coming off a Memorial Cup Championship. "It's an amazing city to go to especially after winning a Memorial Cup and I'm very excited to get going. As a young kid I would always go to The Aud and I watched a lot of games of theirs and I am super pumped to be apart of that now."

Previous First Round Rangers Picks:

2026 - Braden Reilly, 19th overall

2025 - Kane Barch, 22nd overall

2024 - Evan Headrick, 15th overall

2023 - Cameron Reid, 10th overall & Luca Romano, 11th overall

2022 - Michael Hage, 9th overall

2021 - Carson Rehkopf, 17th overall

2020 - Andrew Leblanc, 17th overall

Rounds 4-15 begin Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. Fans can follow pick-by-pick results here or can watch the stream live on FloHockey. For all the latest information on the Rangers at the 2026 OHL Draft, visit KitchenerRangers.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.