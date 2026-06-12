2026 Rangers #OHLDraft Central
Published on June 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kingston, ON - The future of the Ontario Hockey League will be decided right in front of your eyes. The 2026 OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore is officially returning to an in-person model.
Join us on June 12th (starting at 7:00pm) and 13th (starting at 9:00am) at Slush Puppie Place in the heart of Kingston. This isn't just a draft; it's a homecoming for the OHL community as we celebrate the next generation of talent taking the next step toward their hockey dreams.
Results will also be updated on our Draft Page.
Rangers Player Development Information
OHL Prospective Player Information
Complete 15-round Order of Selection
OHL Priority Selection History
Complete 3-round Under-18 Priority Selection
DAY 1
Round1: Friday, June 12th (Recap)
The Kitchener Rangers will pick once on Friday:
Round (Pick) Player Position Height Weight Date of Birth Team Hometown
1 (19)
DAY 2
Rounds 2-3: Saturday, June 13th (Recap)
Round (Pick) Player Position Height Weight Date of Birth Team Hometown
2 (41)
3 (56)
Rounds 4-15: Saturday, June 13th (Recap)
Round (Pick) Player Position Height Weight Date of Birth Team Hometown
6 (105)
6 (120)
7 (124)
8 (153)
9 (180)
10 (185)
11 (220)
12 (240)
13 (260)
14 (280)
15 (300)
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Join in the conversation on all things Rangers via social media by using the hashtag #RTown and #BattleBuilt. Stay connected by following the Rangers on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter by searching @OHLRangers.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2026
- 2026 Rangers #OHLDraft Central - Kitchener Rangers
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- Future Starts Tonight: IceDogs Hold Ninth Overall Pick in OHL Draft - Niagara IceDogs
- Attack Honoured at OHL Business Awards - Owen Sound Attack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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