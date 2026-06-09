Rangers Home Opener Set for Friday, September 18
Published on June 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
The foundation has been laid. After a championship season that brought the Memorial Cup back to Kitchener, the next chapter begins on home ice.
The Kitchener Rangers will open the 2026-27 season at The Aud on Friday, September 18 when they host the Owen Sound Attack.
Before the puck drops, fans will witness a special moment as the championship banner is raised to the rafters, celebrating a season that set the standard and established the Blueprint for the future.
A new season brings new challenges, new opportunities, and another chance to build on the success that made last year unforgettable.
Join us as we kick off the 2026-27 campaign and celebrate the start of a new chapter in Rangers history.
Please note that individual game tickets are not yet on sale and the full 2026-27 Ontario Hockey League schedule has not yet been released. Additional information regarding individual game tickets, promotional nights, and the complete regular season schedule will be shared as soon as it becomes available.
Want to guarantee your seat for Opening Night and every Rangers home game this season? Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season are available now, and fans can select their seats online today.
BENEFITS
PRIORITY PLAYOFF ACCESS & TICKET SAVINGS
Season Ticket Members receive preferred pricing and first access to tickets for both the regular season and playoffs.
EXCLUSIVE EVENTS
Exclusive access to the annual Skate with the Rangers event, including opportunities to meet players and collect autographs.
VIP CARD DISCOUNTS
Discounts at participating partners throughout Kitchener-Waterloo-Cambridge, as well as savings at Rangers Authentics.
EXCLUSIVE IN-GAME PRIZING
Season Ticket Exclusive prizes given away at Rangers home games.
SAVE ON FLOSPORTS INCLUDING OHL LIVESTREAM PACKAGE
Watch Rangers games from anywhere and save.
SEASON TICKET MEMBER EXCHANGE & RESALE PROGRAMS
FOR FULL BENEFITS AND DETAILS HEAD TO RANGERSSEASONS.COM PRICING
Starting at $952.00/adult & $805.00/child 12 and under. Receive your seat(s) for all 34 regular season home games and one preseason game. Become A Member
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026
- Spitfires Sign 2024 8th Round Pick Drake Gram to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Windsor Spitfires
- Frontenacs Set to Faceoff against the Ottawa 67's in 2026 Home Opener - Kingston Frontenacs
- Rangers Home Opener Set for Friday, September 18 - Kitchener Rangers
- Home Opener: Brick by Brick - Oshawa Generals
- IceDogs Announce 2026 Home Opener - Niagara IceDogs
- Storm Set to Host Erie Otters in 2026 Home Opener - Guelph Storm
- Petes to Open 2026-27 OHL Season at Home against the Kingston Frontenacs - Peterborough Petes
- Saginaw Spirit to Host Flint Firebirds in 2026-2027 Home Opener - Saginaw Spirit
- Windsor Spitfires Set to Face London Knights in 2026-27 Season Home Opener - Windsor Spitfires
- OHL Announces Home Openers for 2026-27 Regular Season - OHL
- Back in the 814: Otters Reveal 2026 Home Opener Date, Opponent - Erie Otters
- Brampton Steelheads Play Host to Oshawa Generals for Home Opener - Brampton Steelheads
- Ottawa 67's Announce 2026-27 Home Opener Date - Ottawa 67's
- Ball Leads, Jovanovic Makes History - Brantford Bulldogs
- Firebirds Make Two Selections in 2026 OHL U18 Priority Selection - Flint Firebirds
- Ottawa 67's Complete Pick Exchange with Saginaw Spirit - Ottawa 67's
- 2026 U18 OHL Draft Recap - Oshawa Generals
- IceDogs and Krys Barch Part Ways - Niagara IceDogs
- Spirit Exchange OHL Priority Selection Picks with Ottawa 67's - Saginaw Spirit
- 2026 OHL U18 Draft Recap - Guelph Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Rangers Home Opener Set for Friday, September 18
- Rangers' Make Three Selections During OHL Under-18 Priority Draft
- OHL to Hold 2026 Under-18 Priority Selection on Monday at 7:00pm
- Jack Pridham Announces Commitment to University of Denver Pioneers
- Andonovski, O'Reilly, and Pridham Collect Awards at Annual Hockey Hall of Fame OHL Awards Ceremony