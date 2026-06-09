Rangers Home Opener Set for Friday, September 18

Published on June 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







The foundation has been laid. After a championship season that brought the Memorial Cup back to Kitchener, the next chapter begins on home ice.

The Kitchener Rangers will open the 2026-27 season at The Aud on Friday, September 18 when they host the Owen Sound Attack.

Before the puck drops, fans will witness a special moment as the championship banner is raised to the rafters, celebrating a season that set the standard and established the Blueprint for the future.

A new season brings new challenges, new opportunities, and another chance to build on the success that made last year unforgettable.

Join us as we kick off the 2026-27 campaign and celebrate the start of a new chapter in Rangers history.

Please note that individual game tickets are not yet on sale and the full 2026-27 Ontario Hockey League schedule has not yet been released. Additional information regarding individual game tickets, promotional nights, and the complete regular season schedule will be shared as soon as it becomes available.

Want to guarantee your seat for Opening Night and every Rangers home game this season? Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season are available now, and fans can select their seats online today.

BENEFITS

PRIORITY PLAYOFF ACCESS & TICKET SAVINGS

Season Ticket Members receive preferred pricing and first access to tickets for both the regular season and playoffs.

EXCLUSIVE EVENTS

Exclusive access to the annual Skate with the Rangers event, including opportunities to meet players and collect autographs.

VIP CARD DISCOUNTS

Discounts at participating partners throughout Kitchener-Waterloo-Cambridge, as well as savings at Rangers Authentics.

EXCLUSIVE IN-GAME PRIZING

Season Ticket Exclusive prizes given away at Rangers home games.

SAVE ON FLOSPORTS INCLUDING OHL LIVESTREAM PACKAGE

Watch Rangers games from anywhere and save.

SEASON TICKET MEMBER EXCHANGE & RESALE PROGRAMS

FOR FULL BENEFITS AND DETAILS HEAD TO RANGERSSEASONS.COM PRICING

Starting at $952.00/adult & $805.00/child 12 and under. Receive your seat(s) for all 34 regular season home games and one preseason game. Become A Member







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

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