Ball Leads, Jovanovic Makes History

Published on June 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







The Brantford Bulldogs added three prospects to the organization on Monday through the OHL U18 Draft, selecting Michael Ball, Sophie Jovanovic & Tristan Walker.

On the clock with the 20th overall selection in the first round, the Bulldogs were extremely happy to see defenseman Michael Ball of the Waterloo Wolves U18 AAA program available. Ball, the left-shot defenseman from Waterloo, ON, was exceptional in his U18 season posting 19 goals & 65 assists for 84 points in 82 games across all competitions in the 2025-26 season while skating to a plus-72 rating, earning recognition in the ALLIANCE U18 AAA Prospects Game. Ball was equally impressive in the playoffs with 3 goals & 10 assists for 13 points in 11 post-season contests. The smooth skating rearguard built on his U18 success, earning a 5 game look in the GOHL with the Waterloo Siskins where he recorded an assist.

The Bulldogs made history with the 40th overall selection, calling Sophie Jovanovic's name making the Toronto Nationals U18 AAA netminder the first ever female selected in the OHL U18 Draft. Jovanovic already holds a commitment to the University of Wisconsin and has been otherworldly between the pipes in the GTHL at both the U16 & U18 levels. With the Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA, Jovanovic racked up a 10-1-3 record with a 1.71 GAA leading the way for the Marlboros program. Widely seen as part of the future of the Team Canada program, Jovanovic will get an opportunity to earn her way towards more history in Brantford.

When asked her thoughts on being selected to the Bulldogs in the U18 Draft, Sophie Jovanovic stated;

"I am extremely grateful and thankful to the entire Brantford Bulldogs organization for this opportunity. I want to thank everyone who has helped make this happen. I'm excited for what's next."

The Bulldogs went local with the final pick of the OHL U18 Draft, selecting towering defenseman Tristan Walker from the Brantford 99ers U18 AAA program. The 6'3 ¬Â³/190lbs right shot blueliner posted a goal & 5 assists for 6 points across 29 games with the 99ers while bringing a heavy physical presence.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

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