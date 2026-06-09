2026 U18 OHL Draft Recap

Published on June 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON. - Last night the Oshawa Generals completed their U-18 OHL Draft, selecting two players, including 1st overall pick Ethan Cava.

The Generals followed up the first pick by taking Nikolay Andreychenkov with their 2nd-round pick.

Cava is from Thunder Bay and spent last season playing for the Seventh Fire Secondary School Eagles, where he collected 40 points in 42 games, scoring 14 goals.

"Ethan is a 6'4 centre from Thunder Bay. His size, reach, and hockey IQ make him the type of player to contribute in many ways," said Generals GM Roger Hunt. "He is responsible off the puck in all three zones with upside to play in all situations."

Andreychenkov spent last season with the Mississauga Reps U18 AAA playing in 31 games and collecting 19 points, 15 of which were goals.

"Nikolay is a big strong winger," said Hunt. "He is an excellent skater and plays the game with passion and intensity."

The Generals now shift their focus to the OHL Priority Selection Draft where they hold the 1st overall pick. Tune in Friday night to see who Oshawa will take.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

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