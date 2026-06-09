Ottawa 67's Announce 2026-27 Home Opener Date

Published on June 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ontario Hockey League has announced the date of the Ottawa 67's 2026-27 home opener, with the Barber Poles set to host the Sarnia Sting on Sunday, September 27, at 3:00 p.m. at The Arena at TD Place.

The 67's enjoyed a successful campaign against the Sting last season, posting a perfect 2-0 record in the season series. Ottawa earned a 9-3 home win on November 14 before closing out the series with a 5-0 shutout win on March 1 at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

The Barber Poles will once again be led by head coach Dave Cameron behind the bench. The Charlottetown, PEI native signed a two-year contract extension on May 19 and was named to the 2025-26 OHL First All-Star Team after winning OHL Coach of the Year honours for the second time in his career.

Fans can become season-seat members and secure their seats for the 2026-27 season, with packages starting at just $20 per game.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

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