2026 OHL U18 Draft Recap

Published on June 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







On Monday, June 8th, the Storm completed three rounds of the 2026 OHL U18 Draft. General Manager George Burnett and his scouting staff led by Wade Branch, selected a goalie, a forward, and a defenceman.

Round Pick Name Position Last Team

1 7 Landyn Quirk G Kitchener Jr. Rangers U18 AAA

2 27 Maddyx Chaput LW Huron-Perth Lakers U18 AA

3 44 Francesco Porporino LD Toronto Red Wings U18 AAA

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

2026 OHL U18 Draft Recap - Guelph Storm

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