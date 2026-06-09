Ottawa 67's Complete Pick Exchange with Saginaw Spirit

Published on June 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's have acquired a 2028 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection pick from the Saginaw Spirit in exchange for a pick in the 2026 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection.

The full trade breakdown is as follows:

TRADE DETAILS

To Ottawa:

7th-round pick in the 2028 OHL Priority Selection (KIT)

To Saginaw:

8th-round pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection (LDN)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

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