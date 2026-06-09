Ottawa 67's Complete Pick Exchange with Saginaw Spirit
Published on June 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Ottawa 67's News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's have acquired a 2028 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection pick from the Saginaw Spirit in exchange for a pick in the 2026 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection.
The full trade breakdown is as follows:
TRADE DETAILS
To Ottawa:
7th-round pick in the 2028 OHL Priority Selection (KIT)
To Saginaw:
8th-round pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection (LDN)
Check out the Ottawa 67's Statistics
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026
- Firebirds Make Two Selections in 2026 OHL U18 Priority Selection - Flint Firebirds
- Ottawa 67's Complete Pick Exchange with Saginaw Spirit - Ottawa 67's
- 2026 U18 OHL Draft Recap - Oshawa Generals
- IceDogs and Krys Barch Part Ways - Niagara IceDogs
- Spirit Exchange OHL Priority Selection Picks with Ottawa 67's - Saginaw Spirit
- 2026 OHL U18 Draft Recap - Guelph Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ottawa 67's Stories
- Ottawa 67's Complete Pick Exchange with Saginaw Spirit
- 67's Select Two Players in the 2026 U18 Priority Selection
- Fetterolf and Cameron Named to OHL First All-Star Teams
- Head Coach Dave Cameron Commits to a Multi-Year Extension
- Ondrej Ruml Selected to Represent Czechia at the 2026 IIHF World U18 Championship