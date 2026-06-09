Storm Set to Host Erie Otters in 2026 Home Opener

Published on June 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







In conjunction with the Ontario Hockey League, the Guelph Storm is excited to announce the 2026-2027 season will begin with a mid-west division match-up against the Erie Otters.

The Guelph Storm will open the season at the Sleeman Centre on Friday, September 18th at 7:07pm against the Erie Otters.

Season tickets are on sale NOW, while single game for the Guelph Storm's 2026-2027 season will be available starting on Wednesday, August 5th! Tickets can be purchased online, call 519-837-9690 or 1-888-STORM-GO (1-888-786-7646) to order.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

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