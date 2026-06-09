Storm Set to Host Erie Otters in 2026 Home Opener
Published on June 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
In conjunction with the Ontario Hockey League, the Guelph Storm is excited to announce the 2026-2027 season will begin with a mid-west division match-up against the Erie Otters.
The Guelph Storm will open the season at the Sleeman Centre on Friday, September 18th at 7:07pm against the Erie Otters.
Season tickets are on sale NOW, while single game for the Guelph Storm's 2026-2027 season will be available starting on Wednesday, August 5th! Tickets can be purchased online, call 519-837-9690 or 1-888-STORM-GO (1-888-786-7646) to order.
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Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026
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- Frontenacs Set to Faceoff against the Ottawa 67's in 2026 Home Opener - Kingston Frontenacs
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- Home Opener: Brick by Brick - Oshawa Generals
- IceDogs Announce 2026 Home Opener - Niagara IceDogs
- Storm Set to Host Erie Otters in 2026 Home Opener - Guelph Storm
- Petes to Open 2026-27 OHL Season at Home against the Kingston Frontenacs - Peterborough Petes
- Saginaw Spirit to Host Flint Firebirds in 2026-2027 Home Opener - Saginaw Spirit
- Windsor Spitfires Set to Face London Knights in 2026-27 Season Home Opener - Windsor Spitfires
- OHL Announces Home Openers for 2026-27 Regular Season - OHL
- Back in the 814: Otters Reveal 2026 Home Opener Date, Opponent - Erie Otters
- Brampton Steelheads Play Host to Oshawa Generals for Home Opener - Brampton Steelheads
- Ottawa 67's Announce 2026-27 Home Opener Date - Ottawa 67's
- Ball Leads, Jovanovic Makes History - Brantford Bulldogs
- Firebirds Make Two Selections in 2026 OHL U18 Priority Selection - Flint Firebirds
- Ottawa 67's Complete Pick Exchange with Saginaw Spirit - Ottawa 67's
- 2026 U18 OHL Draft Recap - Oshawa Generals
- IceDogs and Krys Barch Part Ways - Niagara IceDogs
- Spirit Exchange OHL Priority Selection Picks with Ottawa 67's - Saginaw Spirit
- 2026 OHL U18 Draft Recap - Guelph Storm
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