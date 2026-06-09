OHL Announces Home Openers for 2026-27 Regular Season
Published on June 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced 2026-27 regular season home opener dates for all 20 member clubs, with the puck set to drop Thursday, Sept. 17 when the Kingston Frontenacs visit the Peterborough Petes.
The Kitchener Rangers will raise their 2026 J. Ross Robertson Cup and Memorial Cup championship banners on Friday, September 18 when they play host to the Owen Sound Attack.
The complete 2026-27 OHL regular season schedule will be released Tuesday, June 16.
Home Opener dates, matchups and start times are listed below.
Date Home Opener Time
Thur., Sept. 17 Kingston Frontenacs at Peterborough Petes 7:05 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 18 Oshawa Generals at Brampton Steelheads 7:00 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 18 Niagara IceDogs at Brantford Bulldogs 7:00 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 18 Erie Otters at Guelph Storm 7:07 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 18 Owen Sound Attack at Kitchener Rangers 7:00 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 18 Windsor Spitfires at London Knights 7:00 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 18 Barrie Colts at North Bay Battalion 7:00 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 18 Saginaw Spirit at Soo Greyhounds 7:07 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 18 Peterborough Petes at Sudbury Wolves 7:05 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 19 Sudbury Wolves at Barrie Colts 7:30 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 19 Brampton Steelheads at Niagara IceDogs 7:00 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 19 Kitchener Rangers at Owen Sound Attack 7:00 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 19 Flint Firebirds at Saginaw Spirit 7:05 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 19 London Knights at Windsor Spitfires 7:05 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 20 Ottawa 67's at Kingston Frontenacs 3:05 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 20 North Bay Battalion at Oshawa Generals 6:05 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 26 Kitchener Rangers at Erie Otters 6:00 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 26 Niagara IceDogs at Flint Firebirds 7:00 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 27 Sarnia Sting at Ottawa 67's 3:00 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 2 Soo Greyhounds at Sarnia Sting 7:05 p.m.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026
- Spitfires Sign 2024 8th Round Pick Drake Gram to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Windsor Spitfires
- Frontenacs Set to Faceoff against the Ottawa 67's in 2026 Home Opener - Kingston Frontenacs
- Rangers Home Opener Set for Friday, September 18 - Kitchener Rangers
- Home Opener: Brick by Brick - Oshawa Generals
- IceDogs Announce 2026 Home Opener - Niagara IceDogs
- Storm Set to Host Erie Otters in 2026 Home Opener - Guelph Storm
- Petes to Open 2026-27 OHL Season at Home against the Kingston Frontenacs - Peterborough Petes
- Saginaw Spirit to Host Flint Firebirds in 2026-2027 Home Opener - Saginaw Spirit
- Windsor Spitfires Set to Face London Knights in 2026-27 Season Home Opener - Windsor Spitfires
- OHL Announces Home Openers for 2026-27 Regular Season - OHL
- Back in the 814: Otters Reveal 2026 Home Opener Date, Opponent - Erie Otters
- Brampton Steelheads Play Host to Oshawa Generals for Home Opener - Brampton Steelheads
- Ottawa 67's Announce 2026-27 Home Opener Date - Ottawa 67's
- Ball Leads, Jovanovic Makes History - Brantford Bulldogs
- Firebirds Make Two Selections in 2026 OHL U18 Priority Selection - Flint Firebirds
- Ottawa 67's Complete Pick Exchange with Saginaw Spirit - Ottawa 67's
- 2026 U18 OHL Draft Recap - Oshawa Generals
- IceDogs and Krys Barch Part Ways - Niagara IceDogs
- Spirit Exchange OHL Priority Selection Picks with Ottawa 67's - Saginaw Spirit
- 2026 OHL U18 Draft Recap - Guelph Storm
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