OHL Announces Home Openers for 2026-27 Regular Season

Published on June 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced 2026-27 regular season home opener dates for all 20 member clubs, with the puck set to drop Thursday, Sept. 17 when the Kingston Frontenacs visit the Peterborough Petes.

The Kitchener Rangers will raise their 2026 J. Ross Robertson Cup and Memorial Cup championship banners on Friday, September 18 when they play host to the Owen Sound Attack.

The complete 2026-27 OHL regular season schedule will be released Tuesday, June 16.

Home Opener dates, matchups and start times are listed below.

Date Home Opener Time

Thur., Sept. 17 Kingston Frontenacs at Peterborough Petes 7:05 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 18 Oshawa Generals at Brampton Steelheads 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 18 Niagara IceDogs at Brantford Bulldogs 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 18 Erie Otters at Guelph Storm 7:07 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 18 Owen Sound Attack at Kitchener Rangers 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 18 Windsor Spitfires at London Knights 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 18 Barrie Colts at North Bay Battalion 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 18 Saginaw Spirit at Soo Greyhounds 7:07 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 18 Peterborough Petes at Sudbury Wolves 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 19 Sudbury Wolves at Barrie Colts 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 19 Brampton Steelheads at Niagara IceDogs 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 19 Kitchener Rangers at Owen Sound Attack 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 19 Flint Firebirds at Saginaw Spirit 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 19 London Knights at Windsor Spitfires 7:05 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 20 Ottawa 67's at Kingston Frontenacs 3:05 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 20 North Bay Battalion at Oshawa Generals 6:05 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 26 Kitchener Rangers at Erie Otters 6:00 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 26 Niagara IceDogs at Flint Firebirds 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 27 Sarnia Sting at Ottawa 67's 3:00 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 2 Soo Greyhounds at Sarnia Sting 7:05 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

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