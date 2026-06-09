Firebirds Make Two Selections in 2026 OHL U18 Priority Selection
Published on June 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Flint Firebirds News Release
FLINT - The Flint Firebirds made two picks at the 2026 Under-18 Priority Selection on Monday night. Flint took defenseman Matthew Pittman with the 15th overall pick and forward Quinn Young with the 35th overall pick.
Pittman spent the 2025-26 season playing for the Don Mills Flyers U18 AAA in the GTHL. The 6'5, 225 Toronto native had four goals and eight assists over 32 games played for Don Mills. Young played for the Upper Canada Cyclones U18 AAA in the HEO in 2026-27. A Greely, Ontario native, Young had 26 goals and 31 assists in 30 games.
The U18 Priority selection was developed in 2017 to assist the growth of U18 AAA hockey and provide further opportunities for players at different stages of their hockey development. All U18 players not currently on a CHL Member Team Protected List who were carded with an Ontario-based U18 AAA Hockey Club or an accredited Hockey Canada sport school in the 2025-26 playing season were eligible for the U18 Priority Selection.
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