Storm Acquire Vladimir Dravecky and the Rights to Adrien Bartovic from the Bulldogs

Published on June 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







General Manager George Burnett announced today that the Guelph Storm have acquired import defenseman Vladimir Dravecky and the rights to import forward Adrien Bartovic from the Brantford Bulldogs in exchange for a 2nd round pick (North Bay) in 2026, a 3rd round pick (Guelph) in 2028, a 4th round pick (London) in 2028, a 5th round pick (Guelph) in 2029, and a conditional 12th round pick (Brampton) the 2028 OHL Priority Selection.

"Vladimir is an elite, puck-moving defenseman who is expected to contribute and lead in all situations for our team this season," said George Burnett. "We anticipate signing Adrien to an OHL Standard Player Agreement, and we expect him to play a key role with our forward group in the fall. We are excited to welcome both Vladimir and Adrien to the Storm organization."

Dravecky, a Czechia native, was originally selected in the first round, 50th overall, by the Bulldogs in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. In his first season in North America, the right-shot blueliner notched 9 goals and 19 assists for 28 points and was plus-24 in 58 regular-season games. The 6-foot, 190 lbs defender added 3 points in 11 playoff games, helping Brantford to an Eastern Conference final appearance. Dravecky represented Czechia at the 2026 U20 World Junior Championships, where he won a silver medal. He will be eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft in Buffalo later this month.

Bartovic, also a Czechia native, was selected by the Bulldogs in the first round, 42nd overall, in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. The 6-foot-1, 185 lbs forward recorded 20 goals and 25 assists for 45 points in 29 regular season games for the Bili Tygri Liberec U20 squad, ranking second on his team in points. He finished the season with 17 games in the Slovakian men's league, where he notched three goals and an assist.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

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