Windsor Spitfires Set to Face London Knights in 2026-27 Season Home Opener

Published on June 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are thrilled to announce that the 2026-27 Ontario Hockey League season will officially kick off against longtime rivals, the London Knights. Fans can mark their calendars for Saturday, September 19th, 2026, when the Spitfires take to the ice at the WFCU Centre for an electrifying home opener.

Last season, the Spitfires posted a 4-0-1-1 record against the Knights.

This is the game every Spitfires fan looks forward to. The rivalry with London always brings out the best in our players, and starting the season with them at home makes it even more special. We're ready to give our fans an unforgettable opening night.

Tickets for the home opener are expected to sell quickly, so fans are encouraged to secure their seats early. More information on tickets will be announced in the coming weeks. The night should have high-energy hockey, awesome fan experiences, and excitement as Windsor sets the tone for what promises to be another memorable season.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

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