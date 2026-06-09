Aleks Kulemin Delivers Strong Rookie Campaign in Kingston

Published on June 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







When the Kingston Frontenacs selected Aleks Kulemin ninth overall in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, expectations were high for the talented forward. In his first season in black and gold, Kulemin showed exactly why he was one of the most highly touted prospects in his draft class, establishing himself as a key piece of the Frontenacs' future.

The Woodbridge, ON native made an immediate impact upon arriving in Kingston. Combining a strong 6-foot-2 frame with impressive hockey sense and skill, Kulemin steadily earned more responsibility throughout the season and became a reliable contributor in all situations.

One of the highlights of his rookie campaign came early in the season when he scored his first OHL goal and recorded a three-point performance against the Oshawa Generals, offering a glimpse of the offensive upside that made him a first round selection.

By season's end, Kulemin appeared in 57 regular-season games, recording 11 goals and 20 assists for 31 points while finishing with a plus-10 rating. He also added a goal in four playoff appearances, gaining valuable postseason experience as part of Kingston's young core. Kulemin was also relied upon heavily alongside Robin Kuzma and Nolan Snyder, forming "The Kid Line" and gained the trust of Troy Mann and the rest of the coaching staff in the second half of the season nad into the playoffs.

Beyond the numbers, Kulemin's maturity, two-way play, and ability to adapt to the OHL game stood out throughout the season. Whether contributing offensively, winning faceoffs, or using his size to create opportunities, he consistently demonstrated the tools that project him as a crucial piece of the organization's future.

As the Frontenacs continue to build toward the future, Kulemin's rookie season provided plenty of reasons for optimism. With a year of OHL experience now under his belt, the young forward is poised to take another significant step forward and remain a cornerstone of Kingston's next generation.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

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