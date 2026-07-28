Nolan Snyder Named to Team USA for 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Published on July 28, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are proud to announce that forward Nolan Snyder has been named to Team USA's Under-18 Men's Select Team for the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, taking place August 3rd-8th in Edmonton, Alberta. Snyder earned his place on the final 23-player roster following USA Hockey's selection camp in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The prestigious Hlinka Gretzky Cup is one of the premier international tournaments for under-18 players, featuring many of the world's top NHL Draft prospects. Team USA enters the tournament as the defending Hlinka Gretzky Cup champions and will compete in Group B against Czechia, Finland and Germany.

Snyder continues to build on an impressive offseason after finishing third in scoring at the 2026 USA Hockey Boys National 17 Festival with 11 points in six games, a performance that earned him an invitation to selection camp. Now, the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native has secured the opportunity to represent his country on the international stage while continuing to establish himself as one of the top American-born prospects for the 2027 NHL Draft.

Snyder enjoyed a strong first season with the Frontenacs and now becomes one of five Ontario Hockey League players selected to Team USA's roster for the tournament.

The Kingston Frontenacs congratulate Nolan on this outstanding accomplishment and wish him the best of luck as he represents the United States at the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.