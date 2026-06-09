Brampton Steelheads Play Host to Oshawa Generals for Home Opener
Published on June 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brampton Steelheads News Release
BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads are excited to announce their 2026-27 Home Opener as they welcome the Oshawa Generals to CAA Centre on Friday, September 18 at 7:00 PM. The game marks the beginning of the Steelheads' third season in Brampton and the first of a back-to-back. Following Opening Night, the Steelheads will travel to Niagara to take on the IceDogs on Saturday, September 19.
Last season, the Steelheads and Generals met four times during the regular season, splitting the season series with two wins apiece. Home ice proved to be the difference, as all four victories came in the host team's building.
Fans can expect an unforgettable Opening Night experience, featuring high-energy hockey, exciting pre-game festivities, live entertainment, and interactive fan experiences for all ages as the Steelheads celebrate the return of another OHL season in Brampton.
Adding to the excitement, the matchup will showcase some of the OHL's brightest young talent. Between the Oshawa Generals' first overall selection and the Brampton Steelheads' third overall selection in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection this Friday, Opening Night could feature the OHL debuts of some of the league's most highly regarded young prospects.
More information regarding tickets, special promotions, and fan events surrounding the Home Opener will be announced in the coming months.
Get hooked on the action as the Brampton Steelheads take on the Oshawa Generals and usher in what promises to be an exciting new season. Join us at CAA Centre on September 18 as we celebrate the return of Steelheads hockey. Details on ticket presales and on-sale dates, theme nights, broadcast coverage, and training camp schedules will be announced at a later date.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026
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- Home Opener: Brick by Brick - Oshawa Generals
- IceDogs Announce 2026 Home Opener - Niagara IceDogs
- Storm Set to Host Erie Otters in 2026 Home Opener - Guelph Storm
- Petes to Open 2026-27 OHL Season at Home against the Kingston Frontenacs - Peterborough Petes
- Saginaw Spirit to Host Flint Firebirds in 2026-2027 Home Opener - Saginaw Spirit
- Windsor Spitfires Set to Face London Knights in 2026-27 Season Home Opener - Windsor Spitfires
- OHL Announces Home Openers for 2026-27 Regular Season - OHL
- Back in the 814: Otters Reveal 2026 Home Opener Date, Opponent - Erie Otters
- Brampton Steelheads Play Host to Oshawa Generals for Home Opener - Brampton Steelheads
- Ottawa 67's Announce 2026-27 Home Opener Date - Ottawa 67's
- Ball Leads, Jovanovic Makes History - Brantford Bulldogs
- Firebirds Make Two Selections in 2026 OHL U18 Priority Selection - Flint Firebirds
- Ottawa 67's Complete Pick Exchange with Saginaw Spirit - Ottawa 67's
- 2026 U18 OHL Draft Recap - Oshawa Generals
- IceDogs and Krys Barch Part Ways - Niagara IceDogs
- Spirit Exchange OHL Priority Selection Picks with Ottawa 67's - Saginaw Spirit
- 2026 OHL U18 Draft Recap - Guelph Storm
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