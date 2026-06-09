Saginaw Spirit to Host Flint Firebirds in 2026-2027 Home Opener

Published on June 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Ontario Hockey League announced Tuesday afternoon its slate of home opening dates for the 2026-2027 season. The Spirit will host their in-state rival Flint Firebirds on Saturday, September 19th at 7:05pm. It will be the first installment of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup, which celebrates its 11th season of competition.

"On behalf of Dick Garber and Brandon Bordeaux, we look forward to welcoming our great fans back to the Dow Event Center for such a historic season," said President and Managing Partner Craig Goslin. "This 25th anniversary of Spirit hockey will be a celebration of both the team's history and of its great fanbase's quarter century of unwavering support."

Further schedule information regarding the 25th season of Saginaw Spirit hockey will become available as the offseason continues.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.