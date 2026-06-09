Saginaw Spirit to Host Flint Firebirds in 2026-2027 Home Opener
Published on June 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Saginaw, Mich. - The Ontario Hockey League announced Tuesday afternoon its slate of home opening dates for the 2026-2027 season. The Spirit will host their in-state rival Flint Firebirds on Saturday, September 19th at 7:05pm. It will be the first installment of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup, which celebrates its 11th season of competition.
"On behalf of Dick Garber and Brandon Bordeaux, we look forward to welcoming our great fans back to the Dow Event Center for such a historic season," said President and Managing Partner Craig Goslin. "This 25th anniversary of Spirit hockey will be a celebration of both the team's history and of its great fanbase's quarter century of unwavering support."
Further schedule information regarding the 25th season of Saginaw Spirit hockey will become available as the offseason continues.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026
- Spitfires Sign 2024 8th Round Pick Drake Gram to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Windsor Spitfires
- Frontenacs Set to Faceoff against the Ottawa 67's in 2026 Home Opener - Kingston Frontenacs
- Rangers Home Opener Set for Friday, September 18 - Kitchener Rangers
- Home Opener: Brick by Brick - Oshawa Generals
- IceDogs Announce 2026 Home Opener - Niagara IceDogs
- Storm Set to Host Erie Otters in 2026 Home Opener - Guelph Storm
- Petes to Open 2026-27 OHL Season at Home against the Kingston Frontenacs - Peterborough Petes
- Saginaw Spirit to Host Flint Firebirds in 2026-2027 Home Opener - Saginaw Spirit
- Windsor Spitfires Set to Face London Knights in 2026-27 Season Home Opener - Windsor Spitfires
- OHL Announces Home Openers for 2026-27 Regular Season - OHL
- Back in the 814: Otters Reveal 2026 Home Opener Date, Opponent - Erie Otters
- Brampton Steelheads Play Host to Oshawa Generals for Home Opener - Brampton Steelheads
- Ottawa 67's Announce 2026-27 Home Opener Date - Ottawa 67's
- Ball Leads, Jovanovic Makes History - Brantford Bulldogs
- Firebirds Make Two Selections in 2026 OHL U18 Priority Selection - Flint Firebirds
- Ottawa 67's Complete Pick Exchange with Saginaw Spirit - Ottawa 67's
- 2026 U18 OHL Draft Recap - Oshawa Generals
- IceDogs and Krys Barch Part Ways - Niagara IceDogs
- Spirit Exchange OHL Priority Selection Picks with Ottawa 67's - Saginaw Spirit
- 2026 OHL U18 Draft Recap - Guelph Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saginaw Spirit Stories
- Saginaw Spirit to Host Flint Firebirds in 2026-2027 Home Opener
- Spirit Exchange OHL Priority Selection Picks with Ottawa 67's
- Spirit Select Hudson Leenders and Damon Stodola at 2026 U18 OHL Priority Selection
- Nikita Klepov, Levi Harper Named to OHL All-Star and All-Rookie Teams
- Spirit and Battalion Swap OHL Priority Selection, CHL Import Draft Picks