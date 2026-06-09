Back in the 814: Otters Reveal 2026 Home Opener Date, Opponent
Published on June 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Erie Otters News Release
Erie, Pennsylvania -- It's the biggest season yet for the Erie Otters as the club is thrilled to celebrate their 30th season competing in the Ontario Hockey League.
On Saturday, September 26 at 6:00 P.M., hockey will return to downtown Erie at the Erie Insurance Arena for Erie Otters' Home Opener 2026. Expectations will be high for fans and players alike in the homecoming affair; Erie has been successful in their Erie Insurance Arena regular season debuts of late, winning four of their last seven home openers.
The home opener will represent the Otters' second game of the season against one of their biggest division rivals, the reigning Memorial Cup champion Kitchener Rangers. This will mark the sixth time the Otters have hosted Kitchener for their home opener (2002-03, 2004-05, 2008-09, 2017-18, 2025-26) with both championship banner raisings at the Erie Insurance Arena taking place against this opponent. It is also the second-straight season the Otters have hosted the Rangers for their home opener. This will be the 14th time in team-history that Erie's home opener has been in September.
Home Opener 2026 marks the first time fans will be able to see the 2026-27 Erie Otters in-person at the Erie Insurance Arena as the club celebrates its 30th season in the OHL. Plenty of excitement is sure to surround the night and a few surprises are in-store for fans as well.
The 2026 Home Opener is presented by Rebich Investments. All fans will receive a Home Opener Rally Towel (pres. by Rebich Investments) upon entry, the perfect way to kick-off the home schedule!
Further information regarding the home opener, including promotions, giveaways, activations, and the acclaimed Fan Fest, will be unveiled closer to the start of the 2026-27 season.
Erie will open the new season in Guelph for a Midwest Division clash on Friday, September 18 as they visit the site of the 2027 Memorial Cup. The complete 68 game 2026-27 season schedule will be announced Tuesday, June 16 on Otters' social media, OttersHockey.com, and on the Ontario Hockey League website.
The Erie Otters are ecstatic to return the top tier of amateur hockey in the world to downtown Erie for the 30th season and reignite the best fan base in the OHL. Don't miss a single moment of this highly-anticipated year of Otters Hockey: 2026-27 season tickets are on-sale now for as low as $13/game.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026
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- Frontenacs Set to Faceoff against the Ottawa 67's in 2026 Home Opener - Kingston Frontenacs
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- Home Opener: Brick by Brick - Oshawa Generals
- IceDogs Announce 2026 Home Opener - Niagara IceDogs
- Storm Set to Host Erie Otters in 2026 Home Opener - Guelph Storm
- Petes to Open 2026-27 OHL Season at Home against the Kingston Frontenacs - Peterborough Petes
- Saginaw Spirit to Host Flint Firebirds in 2026-2027 Home Opener - Saginaw Spirit
- Windsor Spitfires Set to Face London Knights in 2026-27 Season Home Opener - Windsor Spitfires
- OHL Announces Home Openers for 2026-27 Regular Season - OHL
- Back in the 814: Otters Reveal 2026 Home Opener Date, Opponent - Erie Otters
- Brampton Steelheads Play Host to Oshawa Generals for Home Opener - Brampton Steelheads
- Ottawa 67's Announce 2026-27 Home Opener Date - Ottawa 67's
- Ball Leads, Jovanovic Makes History - Brantford Bulldogs
- Firebirds Make Two Selections in 2026 OHL U18 Priority Selection - Flint Firebirds
- Ottawa 67's Complete Pick Exchange with Saginaw Spirit - Ottawa 67's
- 2026 U18 OHL Draft Recap - Oshawa Generals
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- Spirit Exchange OHL Priority Selection Picks with Ottawa 67's - Saginaw Spirit
- 2026 OHL U18 Draft Recap - Guelph Storm
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