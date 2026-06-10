Bulldogs Acquire Draft Selections from Storm for Dravecky

Published on June 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the acquisition of a series of OHL Priority Draft Selections; NB 2nd ('26), GUE 3rd ('28), LDN 4th ('28), GUE 5th ('29), BRAM 12th ('28) cond. in exchange for import defenseman Vladimir Dravecky & the playing rights to import forward Adrien Bartovic.

The North Bay 2nd round selection acquired in the 2026 OHL Draft is the 31st overall selection, giving the Bulldogs picks at 20, 31 & 40 in the first two rounds.

Dravecky, the Trinec, CZE product, was selected in 50th overall by the Bulldogs in the 2025 CHL Import Draft and arrived to the team from the Rogle BK team in Sweden where he earned his way into playing pro games in a second country, having played for HC Kosice in Slovakia's top level as well. Dravecky skated in 58 games for the Bulldogs in the 2025-26 season posting 9 goals & 19 assists for 28 points, skating to a plus-24 rating while adding 3 assists in 11 playoff games.

Bartovic, of Pardubice, CZE, was selected 42nd overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft from the Malmo Redhawks program in Sweden. After missing the 2024-25 season, Bartovic returned with a strong 2025-26 season posting 20 goals & 25 assists for 45 points in 29 games with Liberec U20 side earning an opportunity to step to the professional level in Slovakia with Vlci Zilina posting 3 goals and an assist in 17 games.

"First and foremost, we want to thank Vlad for everything he gave to the Bulldogs organization." said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "Vlad represented our team with professionalism, passion, and pride every single day, and we are incredibly grateful for the time he spent in Brantford. While it's never easy to part ways with great people, this trade presents a tremendous opportunity for Vlad in Guelph, and we wish him nothing but success with the Storm moving forward. We are very excited about the return. Adding Pick 31 in this year's OHL Priority Selection gives us an opportunity to bring in a ready-made player that we believe can impact our program now and in the future. In addition, the collection of draft picks we acquired strengthens our cupboard and provides us with valuable assets that can be utilized to improve our team now or strategically in the future. Maintaining flexibility while continuing to build a championship-calibre organization is critically important, and this transaction helps us accomplish that."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.