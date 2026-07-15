Ottawa 67's Extend Assistant Coaches Norm Milley and Paul Stoykewych

Published on July 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's announced today that assistant coaches Norm Milley and Paul Stoykewych have each signed two-year contract extensions through the 2027-28 Ontario Hockey League season.

"I am very happy to have both Norm and Paul back on our coaching staff," said Ottawa 67's Head Coach Dave Cameron. "Norm's experience and understanding of the game are invaluable. He's become one of the most respected coaches in the OHL and brings a wealth of knowledge to our group. Paul offers a fresh perspective, and his personable, detail-oriented approach has made a significant impact on our players' development. Together, they are outstanding members of our staff."

Milley, 46, is set to begin his ninth season with the Ottawa 67's, having joined the organization in 2017 as part of André Tourigny's coaching staff. Since then, the Toronto native has helped lead the team to an OHL Championship Series appearance in 2019 and three Hamilton Spectator Trophy titles alongside Tourigny and current Head Coach Dave Cameron.

Before turning to coaching, Milley had a distinguished playing career. As a standout with the Sudbury Wolves, he collected multiple CHL and OHL honours before being selected 37th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 1998 NHL Draft. Milley went on to play for Buffalo and the Tampa Bay Lightning and enjoyed a strong career in the American Hockey League. He concluded his playing days in Germany's DEL, earning several league honours, including leading the league in assists and points. On the international stage, Milley has represented Canada as both a player and a coach.

Stoykewych, 31, joined Cameron's coaching staff ahead of the 2023-24 season and is entering his fourth year with the organization. Previously, the Winnipeg native spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees men's hockey program. Before that, he served as a skills development coach and program coordinator at Manitoba's RINK Training Centre and as an assistant coach with the Western Mustangs during the 2019-20 season.

As a player, Stoykewych played for the Western Michigan University Broncos from 2014 to 2018, tallying 23 points over 82 NCAA games. Prior to his collegiate career, he represented Canada West at the 2012 and 2013 World Junior A Challenge, as well as the 2012 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Milley and Stoykewych will return alongside reigning OHL Coach of the Year Dave Cameron as the 67's open their preseason schedule on August 30 against the Kingston Frontenacs at Slush Puppie Place. Ottawa begins the 2026-27 regular season in Kingston on September 20, before hosting the Sarnia Sting in their home opener at The Arena at TD Place on September 27 at 3:00 p.m.







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