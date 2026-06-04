Generals Sign Cole Mazzoni

Published on June 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON. - The Oshawa Generals have signed forward Cole Mazzoni to an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Mazzoni was a 9th-round pick of the Generals in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection Draft before spending the majority of last season with the Oakland Jr. Grizzlies 16U AAA, where he collected 79 points in 61 games.

The six-foot-two forward from Livonia, Michigan, also spent time with the US National Development team, suiting up three times in the USHL.

"I'm super excited to sign with a first-class organization," said Mazzoni. "I can't wait to get started."

Mazzoni joins a young Generals team that started to take steps last season and wants to continue growing.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2026

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