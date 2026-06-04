Bulldogs Acquire Lappalainen from Firebirds for Draft Selection

Published on June 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the acquisition of forward Brayden Lappalainen from the Flint Firebirds in exchange for NIA 2nd ('2 9).

Lappalainen, the product of Tecumseh, ON, was originally selected in the 3rd round, 63rd overall in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection Draft coming off a pair of outstanding seasons with the Sun County Panthers U15 & U16 AAA program which saw Lappalainen help lead his teams to back to back ALLIANCE championships, scoring at better than a goal per game over those seasons. In the 2024-25 season, Lappalainen's dynamic duo with Jaakko Wysick was at it's finest with Lappalainen posting 30 goals & 23 assists for 53 points in 28 ALLIANCE league games, followed by 7 goals & 4 assists for 11 points in 10 ALLIANCE playoff games on route to the Panthers '09 group 2nd straight championship.

In his rookie junior season, the 6'0"/178 left shot forward continued to show his ability to produce, with the Leamington Flyers in the OJHL. Notching 14 goals & 21 assists for 35 points in 49 games, placing him 7th among all U17 skaters in the league. Lappalainen skated in one game with the Firebirds in the 2025-26 season, posting a plus-1 raiting.

"Brayden Lappalainen was a player we identified and valued highly throughout last year's draft process." said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "We believed strongly in his potential then, and after an outstanding development year in Leamington, we're even more confident in the player he is becoming. Brayden made tremendous strides this season, earning every bit of his success through relentless work ethic and a commitment to improving his game. He's an intelligent, highly competitive goal scorer with a dangerous offensive skill set, and he continues to elevate every aspect of his play. We're thrilled to welcome Brayden to Brantford and look forward to what's ahead."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2026

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