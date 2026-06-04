Firebirds Acquire Second Round Pick from Brantford in Exchange for Brayden Lappalainen

Published on June 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Thursday that they have acquired a second round OHL Priority Selection draft pick from the Brantford Bulldogs in exchange for forward Brayden Lappalainen.

Lappalainen was drafted by the Firebirds in the third round of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. He played one game for Flint during the 2025-26 season and spent the bulk of the year in the OJHL with the Leamington Flyers, the Firebirds' affiliate. Lappalainen totaled 14 goals and 21 assists over 49 games played for Leamington.

Flint will receive the Niagara IceDogs' 2029 second round pick in exchange for Lappalainen.

The 2026 OHL Priority Selection will take place on June 12 and 13, live at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston. Flint owns the 15th overall pick in the first round, which is set to begin at 7 pm on June 12.

2026-27 Firebirds season memberships are available now! Memberships start as low as $442 for the full season and fans can reserve their seat with a $50 deposit. For more information, stop by the Dort Financial Center box office or call them at (810) 744-0580.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2026

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