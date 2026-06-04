Attack Announce Survey Winners 2026/27
Published on June 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Owen Sound Attack News Release
The Owen Sound Attack released today a list of winners from the 2025/26 Surveys taken in April of 2026. The Bears invited fans to share their voices as part of a new feedback initiative aimed at enhancing the game-day experience and strengthening the connection between the team and its supporters.
"Feedback from our fans in paramount to our success as an organization" said Attack Manager, Marketing and Communications, Greg Hoddinott. "We want to thank all of our fans that took the time to fill out the surveys, we look forward to going through the results and trying to improve the fan experience."
Those who have won are encouraged to come pick their prizes up at the MacVicar and McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office located in the lobby of the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre. Box office hours are Monday through Friday from 9AM to 4PM.
A full list of the winners can be found below.
NAME SURVEY PRIZE
Clive Satchelle STM $10 Attack Shack Gift Certificates
Trevor Irwin STM $10 Attack Shack Gift Certificates
Colleen Sprung STM $10 Attack Shack Gift Certificates
Jonathan Bell STM $10 Attack Shack Gift Certificates
Faye Schenk STM $10 Attack Shack Gift Certificates
Laura Howlett SGT $10 Attack Shack Gift Certificates
Gareth Lloyd SGT $10 Attack Shack Gift Certificates
Bill Floyd SGT $10 Attack Shack Gift Certificates
Jason Clement SGT $10 Attack Shack Gift Certificates
Craig Matheson SGT $10 Attack Shack Gift Certificates
Pat Bryant STM $25 Owen Sound Attack Gift Cards
Dave Tedford STM $25 Owen Sound Attack Gift Cards
Harry & Kathy Holst STM $25 Owen Sound Attack Gift Cards
Lindsey Watson STM $25 Owen Sound Attack Gift Cards
Bud Nelson STM $25 Owen Sound Attack Gift Cards
Holly Dunham STM $25 Owen Sound Attack Gift Cards
Bill STM $25 Owen Sound Attack Gift Cards
Natasha Martin STM $25 Owen Sound Attack Gift Cards
Karen Merner STM $25 Owen Sound Attack Gift Cards
Luc Lyman STM $25 Owen Sound Attack Gift Cards
Shari Golem SGT $25 Owen Sound Attack Gift Cards
Abby SGT $25 Owen Sound Attack Gift Cards
Sammie Hill SGT $25 Owen Sound Attack Gift Cards
Wally Coltman SGT $25 Owen Sound Attack Gift Cards
Lucas Tannahill SGT $25 Owen Sound Attack Gift Cards
Shayne SGT $25 Owen Sound Attack Gift Cards
Amanda Steffler STM Attack Shack Prize Pack
Mr. David Gill STM Attack Shack Prize Pack
Brad Mulligan STM Attack Shack Prize Pack
Rob Bonderud STM Attack Shack Prize Pack
Larry Daigneault SGT Attack Shack Prize Pack
Shawna McKenna Suite Customized Jersey Pacakge
Audrey Kell STM Customized Jersey Pacakge
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2026
- Jack Dever Commits to Carleton University After Graduating from the OHL - Kingston Frontenacs
- Sunco Named Official Technology Partner of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - OHL
- Attack Announce Survey Winners 2026/27 - Owen Sound Attack
- Generals Sign Cole Mazzoni - Oshawa Generals
- Andonovski, O'Reilly, and Pridham Collect Awards at Annual Hockey Hall of Fame OHL Awards Ceremony - Kitchener Rangers
- Rangers Fans Pack Streets for Memorial Cup Championship Parade - Kitchener Rangers
- All he Does Is Win: Sam Bennett's Rise to Stardom - Kingston Frontenacs
- Two-Time BCHL Champion Jack Good Signs with Brantford Bulldogs - Brantford Bulldogs
- Firebirds Acquire Second Round Pick from Brantford in Exchange for Brayden Lappalainen - Flint Firebirds
- Bulldogs Acquire Lappalainen from Firebirds for Draft Selection - Brantford Bulldogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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