Attack Announce Survey Winners 2026/27

Published on June 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack released today a list of winners from the 2025/26 Surveys taken in April of 2026. The Bears invited fans to share their voices as part of a new feedback initiative aimed at enhancing the game-day experience and strengthening the connection between the team and its supporters.

"Feedback from our fans in paramount to our success as an organization" said Attack Manager, Marketing and Communications, Greg Hoddinott. "We want to thank all of our fans that took the time to fill out the surveys, we look forward to going through the results and trying to improve the fan experience."

Those who have won are encouraged to come pick their prizes up at the MacVicar and McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office located in the lobby of the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre. Box office hours are Monday through Friday from 9AM to 4PM.

A full list of the winners can be found below.

NAME SURVEY PRIZE

Clive Satchelle STM $10 Attack Shack Gift Certificates

Trevor Irwin STM $10 Attack Shack Gift Certificates

Colleen Sprung STM $10 Attack Shack Gift Certificates

Jonathan Bell STM $10 Attack Shack Gift Certificates

Faye Schenk STM $10 Attack Shack Gift Certificates

Laura Howlett SGT $10 Attack Shack Gift Certificates

Gareth Lloyd SGT $10 Attack Shack Gift Certificates

Bill Floyd SGT $10 Attack Shack Gift Certificates

Jason Clement SGT $10 Attack Shack Gift Certificates

Craig Matheson SGT $10 Attack Shack Gift Certificates

Pat Bryant STM $25 Owen Sound Attack Gift Cards

Dave Tedford STM $25 Owen Sound Attack Gift Cards

Harry & Kathy Holst STM $25 Owen Sound Attack Gift Cards

Lindsey Watson STM $25 Owen Sound Attack Gift Cards

Bud Nelson STM $25 Owen Sound Attack Gift Cards

Holly Dunham STM $25 Owen Sound Attack Gift Cards

Bill STM $25 Owen Sound Attack Gift Cards

Natasha Martin STM $25 Owen Sound Attack Gift Cards

Karen Merner STM $25 Owen Sound Attack Gift Cards

Luc Lyman STM $25 Owen Sound Attack Gift Cards

Shari Golem SGT $25 Owen Sound Attack Gift Cards

Abby SGT $25 Owen Sound Attack Gift Cards

Sammie Hill SGT $25 Owen Sound Attack Gift Cards

Wally Coltman SGT $25 Owen Sound Attack Gift Cards

Lucas Tannahill SGT $25 Owen Sound Attack Gift Cards

Shayne SGT $25 Owen Sound Attack Gift Cards

Amanda Steffler STM Attack Shack Prize Pack

Mr. David Gill STM Attack Shack Prize Pack

Brad Mulligan STM Attack Shack Prize Pack

Rob Bonderud STM Attack Shack Prize Pack

Larry Daigneault SGT Attack Shack Prize Pack

Shawna McKenna Suite Customized Jersey Pacakge

Audrey Kell STM Customized Jersey Pacakge







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2026

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