Sunco Named Official Technology Partner of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection

Published on June 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - Sunco Communication and Installation has been named the Official Technology Partner of the 2026 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Priority Selection, taking on the role of powering one of the most important dates on the League calendar with the connectivity and IT infrastructure required to support the live event.

Taking place at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston, Ontario on June 12-13, 2026, the OHL Draft is one of the League's highest-profile annual events. The real-time broadcast production demands resilient network connectivity, secure systems, and reliable communications from the moment the first pick is announced to the last.

As the Official Technology Partner, Sunco will design, deploy, and manage the technology environment supporting the event, bringing the expertise it delivers to clients across Canada to one of the country's most recognized junior hockey leagues. The designation reflects a shared commitment from both organizations to ensuring the event is supported by enterprise-grade technology.

"The OHL Draft is a high-pressure environment where the quality of your infrastructure is tested in its full view," said Sean Schoenberger, President of Sunco. "Our team has spent 25 years building and supporting systems that organizations depend on when the stakes are high. Getting to do that work at a nationally recognized sports event is a great opportunity for us. It gives our customers and prospects a concrete example of what we deliver."

"Bringing the OHL Priority Selection to life involves a complex web of logistics, and we rely on cutting-edge technological support to make it a world-class experience," said Matt Walker, OHL Director of Marketing and Events. "Sunco's expertise in IT solutions and infrastructure makes them the ideal Official Technology Partner. Their team ensures our operations run smoothly, allowing us to focus on celebrating the incredible young players on a day that generates lifelong memories."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2026

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